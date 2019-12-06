Accessibility Links

Save the date – The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival is back in 2020

On 17-19 April, meet the stars, hear from the show creators and catch previews of what's coming up in 2020

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival – the UK’s biggest and most prestigious TV festival – returns to London’s BFI Southbank over the weekend of 17-19 April 2020. And you can be there to meet the stars, hear from the creators of some of your favourite shows and catch exclusive previews of the most eagerly anticipated shows of 2020. 

Over the course of three days the BFI and Radio Times will showcase the very best from the world of television. Who will follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough, Joanna Lumley, Sir Michael Palin and Helen Mirren and enter the Radio Times Hall of Fame? To find out, sign up to our events newsletter and be the first to hear about ticket and programme announcements. 

