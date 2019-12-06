Accessibility Links

Andy and Roman dunked in gunk in stomach-churning I’m A Celebrity trial

Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp were tasked with Pump of Peril

Roman Kemp wished Andy Whyment had listened more in Geography lessons after he was repeatedly spun and dunked into water while attempting to answer questions in the latest I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

The duo took on Pump of Peril which required them to find the answers to questions in tanks filled with water and offal.

“What is the largest Australian state?” Dec asked before Andy shouted “Orange County” and “Hemsworth”.

“Northern Hemsworth is not right,” joked Dec.

Roman was strapped to a spinning wheel and dunked into a tank of water while Andy was half trapped in a cage and plunged in and out of a tank.

They’ll be hoping to win all the stars for one of their final days in camp.

Andy, Roman, Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa, Nadine Coyle and Caitlyn Jenner are all vying to be crowned the 2019 King or Queen of the jungle after Myles Stephenson was voted out on Thursday night.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm

