Roman and Caitlyn pelted with fish guts in first look at I’m A Celeb Bushtucker Trial

Caitlyn Jenner and Roman Kemp are pelted with fish guts in a first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity.

The unlucky campmates are seen lying on a rotating platform as they aim to follow in Andy and Kate’s footsteps – with the duo having brought the full complement of stars back to camp yesterday.

Ant warns “the first gut is the deepest” before the pair are subjected to the slimy surprise, while Dec looks disgusted as he watches the action.

It’s fair to say that Roman looks to be struggling, with the DJ letting out a desperate yell – but Caitlyn seems to put up a more resilient performance, shouting: “OK, let’s go!”

Last night’s episode saw former England rugby star James Haskell eliminated from the show – and with only eight stars left in the jungle, it’s all to play for now!

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm