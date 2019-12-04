David Tennant will play Phileas Fogg in a new version of Around the World in 80 Days

David Tennant will played famed explorer Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s 1873 adventure novel Around the World in 80 Days.

The Doctor Who and Broadchurch star will lead the eight-part series, following Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) as they attempt to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days, joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch).

Ashley Pharoah (Life on Mars) and Caleb Ranson (Heartless) are leading a team of writers on the international drama, which is set to begin filming in February 2020 for transmission at the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to have such a talent as David to play this modern take on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg,” said executive producer Simon Crawford Collins. “Bigger than the hair-raising physical challenges of the adventure – from the scorching heat of the desert to skulduggery in Hong Kong and of course strikes in Paris – will be Fogg’s personal journey.

“I’m excited that viewers will also have the pleasure of watching the extraordinary talents of Leonie and Ibrahim in the roles of Fix and Passepartout, as they travel around the world. The series is full of adrenaline, heart and of course lots of fun, thanks to Ashley and our talented writing team. Viewers are in for something really special!”