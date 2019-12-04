Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Lubna Farhan: the finance manager with ‘book and street smarts’

The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious and deluded, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.

And with Lubna Farhan claiming to be the “whole package,” this year’s candidates need to watch out.

Here’s all you need to know about Lubna Farhan – the finance director who’s keen to do business with Lord Sugar.

Lubna Farhan: The Facts

Age: 33

Occupation: Digital Marketing Project Manager

Lives: Luton

What is Lubna Farhan’s job?

Lubna is quite the impressive lady, judging by her LinkedIn profile.

Having graduated with a First Class Degree in Accounting from the University of Hertfordshire, Lubna has since spent 12 years in the finance industry working for big-named brands such as Costa. She is currently listed as the finance manager of Tesco over in Welwyn – though this could all change, should she win the £250,000 investment.

Lubna’s side hustle, it seems, is as a business consultant for ‘Business Decoded’. According to its website, Business Decoded is a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes, and “provides a variety of tailored business services, from creating business plans to motivational speaking, at your business or event, and everything in between.”

On her Instagram page, Lubna describes herself as a “chartered accountant, entrepreneur, public speaker, writer and model” – a five-pronged threat, it seems.

What are Lubna Farhan’s skills?

Lubna has been open about not having an entirely idyllic upbringing, saying she came from a council estate and had no good role models.

The experience has now made her headstrong, with Lubna describing herself as her own role model – deciding to get an education to open more doors for her.

With her “book smarts and street smarts”, Lubna believes she is “the whole package” – and will be a dark horse in the race to become Lord Sugar’s business partner.

“I came from a council estate,” she said. “I have made myself into something good and I’m on my way to becoming something great.”

The Apprentice launches Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm, BBC One