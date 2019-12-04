Meet Lottie Lion: Apprentice 2019 candidate is a “very cut-throat” librarian

Time to pull on your shiny business suit, crack out the wheely suitcase and practice some business-based aphorisms in front of the mirror, because The Apprentice is back – and this year, 15 new candidates are hoping to find success (and investment) as Lord Sugar’s new business partner.

Before that, however, they have to face off with a series of fiendish team-based tasks under the watchful eye of Lord Sugar’s aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner, where all their weaknesses and boasts will come under intense scrutiny.

One such victim? Lottie Lion, an impressively alliterative librarian with a taste for country life…

Lottie Lion: The Facts

Age: 19

Occupation: Librarian

Lives: Somerset

Twitter: @LottieLion1

Instagram: @lottie.lion

What is Lottie Lion’s business?

In a bit of a first for The Apprentice, Lottie is a librarian – but will she and Lord Sugar find themselves on the same page?

Despite the stereotype of her job, Lottie claims to be “very cut throat” and no pushover, with high standards in every aspect of her life.

“I bring ‘class’ to everything and ensure nothing I do is half-standard or tacky,” she says – and she’s hoping that Lord Sugar will help start an exciting new chapter in her life.

Look, you’d better strap into the book puns, because you KNOW Lord Sugar will be full of them.

Lottie also appears to have done some modelling work in the past.

What skills does Lottie Lion have?

Lottie names her poise and her “powers of persuasion” as her greatest business qualities, though she has little time for bad manners or people who don’t meet her standards. We can imagine all that being torn apart pretty quickly in the boardroom…

Outside of work, Lottie is an avid fan of shooting, horseriding and other countryside activities.

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 on Wednesday 2nd October at 9.00pm