Meet Nadine Coyle – the Girls Aloud singer doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 19th series, and among those swapping their lives of luxury for sleeping in hammocks and chowing down on bugs is Nadine Coyle.

Advertisement

Here’s all you need to know about the former Girls Aloud star…

Age: 34

Famous for: Being a singer in Girls Aloud, and a solo artist

Twitter: NadineCoyleNow

Instagram: @nadinecoyle

Phobias: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”

Who is Nadine Coyle?

Born in Derry in 1985, Coyle got her first shot at fame in the Irish version of Popstars in 2001, winning a place in band Six before having to pull out of the competition after it came to light that she had lied about her age.

Coyle’s big break came in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, where she landed a place in Girls Aloud alongside Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and the artist formally known as Cheryl.

After beating boy band One True Voice to win the Christmas Number One with Sound of the Underground, Girls Aloud went on to become one of the best-loved girl bands of the noughties, with hits including Jump, No Good Advice, Can’t Speak French and Sexy (No, no, no).

More recently, Coyle’s become a bit of a Twitter meme, thanks to her broad Irish accent.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When did Girls Aloud break up?

Despite their continued success, Girls Aloud announced they were going on hiatus in 2009, which saw Coyle embark on a solo career, releasing single Insatiable in 2010.

Girls Aloud briefly reunited in 2012 to celebrate their 10th anniversary, releasing new single Something New and touring before officially disbanding in 2013.

Coyle has been vocal about how she wanted the band to stay together.

“I was all ready, just about to get dressed, and they were like, ‘So I know you’re not going to like this, I know you’re not going to agree, but the girls want to split up the band’,” she said last year.

“We went through a lot together, so nothing lasts forever. We went through so much. Even if we had fell out I’m sure it wouldn’t be a major deal in the future.”

What has Nadine Coyle done since Girls Aloud?

Coyle has since toured with Michael Flatley back in 2014, and had another stab at a solo career in 2017 with single Go to Work.

What has Nadine Coyle said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

Coyle is hoping the jungle will “push her out of her comfort zone”.

“I really want to try something completely new. I am scared of so many things. I used to be brave. In the past, I’ve opened a restaurant, had a record label, had my daughter and it was go, go, go with all of these,” she said.

“Now I have got so fearful even being in the car, flying or general things. I think it is since I became a parent that I am much more afraid.

Advertisement

“I really hope that by doing this, it pushes me so far out the comfort zone and that I learn to be comfortable, feel relaxed and do the things that I didn’t used to be afraid of.”