Where is The Mallorca Files filmed?

Your guide to the Balearic locations of BBC1's daytime cop drama

The Mallorca Files

Sun-soaked BBC One daytime drama The Mallorca Files is here to brighten those cold winter afternoons.

The light-hearted detective series stars Elen Ryhs and Julian Looman as mismatched cops investigating crimes in Mallorca’s privileged ex-pat community.

Viewers will no doubt wish they were there instead of rainy old Britain – so here’s exactly where ‘there’ is.

Is The Mallorca Files filmed in Mallorca? Where, exactly?

Fittingly for a drama set on the Mediterranean island, The Mallorca Files was in fact filmed in Mallorca.

The series is “all shot on location in Palma, around Mallorca,” according to creator Dan Sefton.

Palma’s old town, in particular, was used for several of the show’s street scenes.

The show also took over the island’s Palma de Mallorca Airport for several days, where the opening chase scenes were shot.

Other scenes in the first episode were filmed at Ses Cases del Virrey, a hotel near the central town of Inca.

Pollensa and Soller were also key shooting locations for the series.

Episode four, titled Number One Fan, follows the disappearance of a German supermodel on the famous Soller train, and included filming on location at the Soller railway itself.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/11/2019 - Programme Name: The Mallorca Files - TX: n/a - Episode: The Mallorca Files - ep 4 - Number One Fan (No. 4) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER'19** DC Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN), DC Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS) - (C) Cosmopolitan pictures / Clerkenwell Films - Photographer: Giacomo Neri

17th-century manor house the Virrey Prime Boutique Hotel, located just outside Inca, was also used as a luxury villa in the series. Beginning to sound like a tough shoot, isn’t it?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/11/2019 - Programme Name: The Mallorca Files - TX: n/a - Episode: The Mallorca Files - ep 1 - Honour Amongst Thieves (No. 1) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER'19** DC Miranda Blake (ELEN RHYS), DC Max Winter (JULIAN LOOMAN) - (C) Cosmopolitan pictures / Clerkenwell Films - Photographer: Giacomo Neri

REVIEW

The Mallorca Files is just the TV we need for a gloomy winter

The Mallorca Files
The Mallorca Files airs at 2:15pm on weekdays on BBC One from Monday 25th November

