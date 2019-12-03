Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet James Haskell – the retired England rugby star doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Meet James Haskell – the retired England rugby star doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Meet the former rugby star with some famous in-laws

James Haskell

One contestant this year who might be slightly surprised to find himself among the I’m A Celebrity 2019 line-up is James Haskell – he had hoped to make the England squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup, before deciding to retire earlier than he had originally planned.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the former Wasps and England star with some famous in-laws…

I’m A Celebrity 2019 line-up: James Haskell

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: James Haskell, of Northampton Saints and England, hangs up his boots after announcing his retirement from rugby at Franklin's Gardens on May 07, 2019 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Age: 34

Famous for: A 17-year rugby career that saw him pick up 77 England caps

Twitter: @jameshaskell

Instagram: jameshask

Phobias: “I’m not going to tell you!”

Who is James Haskell? How successful was his Rugby career?

Hailing from Berkshire, Haskell is one of the most successful English rugby players of the last decade, turning out 77 times for his country between 2007 and 2019 and scoring four tries.

A forward who played mainly as a flanker and number eight, Haskell was at Wasps for the majority of his club career, but also enjoyed spells in France and Japan at Stade Francais and Ricoh Black Rams respectively.

Haskell’s career achievements include making the England squad for the World Cups in 2011 and 2015, being named ‘man of the series’ during England’s 3-0 series victory over Australia in June 2016, and making two appearances for the British and Irish lions the following year.

He announced his retirement from the game in May of this year, but soon after made public his intention to enter another sporting arena – as he looks to embark on a career in mixed martial arts.

Haskell will be able to count on support from some famous faces in the jungle – he is married to Chloe Madeley, the daughter of Richard and Judy, and he says that the presenting couple will be out in Australia.

What has James Haskell said about doing I’m A Celebrity?

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: James Haskell of Northampton Saints looks on during the pre season friendly match between Northampton Saints and Glasgow Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on August 24, 2018 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“To be asked is such a special opportunity,” he said. “You will get to test yourself in amazing surroundings and find out a little bit more about yourself. I am excited.”

Haskell says he has a terrible poker face and claims that his attempt in the past to fast for 24 hours was “pretty horrific” – so is well aware that there will be challenges on the show.

Advertisement

And he admits that he might be a divisive figure among viewers. “I am very aware I am like marmite – you either love me or hate me,” he said. “I created this persona amusingly for jokes about being a lad. But I am not like that at all. I am not going in to try to change perception. I just want to have fun!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019

Meet the campmates…

Ian Wright MBE

Ian Wright (ITV)

Nadine Coyle

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson

Adele Roberts

Adele Roberts

Andrew Maxwell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00

Jacqueline Jossa

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 17.46.51

Roman Kemp

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.05

Caitlyn Jenner

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.06.11

James Haskell

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.12

Kate Garraway

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

 

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.38.05

Meet Roman Kemp – the Capital radio DJ doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.37.00

Meet Andrew Maxwell – the Irish comedian doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Screen Shot 2019-11-11 at 18.27.56

Meet Kate Garraway – the Good Morning Britain host doing I’m A Celebrity 2019

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Meet Nadine Coyle – the Girls Aloud singer doing I’m a Celebrity 2019