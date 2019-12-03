James Haskell becomes fourth star voted off I’m a Celeb 2019

And the fourth campmate to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019 is… James Haskell.

After finding himself in the bottom two with Ian Wright, the rugby star follows Cliff Parisi, Andrew Maxwell and Adele Roberts in departing the jungle.

Haskell admitted that he “got quite emotional” leaving camp and called his time in the jungle “a life-changing experience”.

“I wanted to reset my life and this was the perfect opportunity to do it,” he said. “I learnt a lot about myself.”

“I quite enjoyed helping other people,” he added, suggesting that his role in the camp was to add “a little bit of humour and an arm round people as needed”.

After 18 days in Camp, it's an emotional exit for Trial trooper @jameshaskell and his sausage fingers! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3hKgbe1U3g — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2019

Haskell normally consumes 4000 calories a day and admitted that he “really struggled” with the limited diet in the jungle.

“My body started to shut down,” he said. “I was burning a lot of calories… I really struggled [but] everybody in camp was so kind to me.”

Touching on his angry outbursts during the Dingo Dollar Challenge debates, Haskell said: “[The other campmates] wanted to have this outlandish debate – it is not that hard, you’ve got to just cut through some of the nonsense. I can’t abide inefficiency.”

Before he left the jungle for good and reunited with wife Chloe Madeley, James picked Jacqueline to win.

Who will be next to go?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV