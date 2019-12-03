I’m a Celebrity viewers treated to first look at Winter Love Island

We’re getting to the stage of I’m a Celebrity where viewers will be dreading the end of the series, with just a week left to go till this year’s winner is crowned.

But fans of ITV reality TV need not fear after they were treated to their first glimpse of Winter Love Island during last night’s episode.

A short teaser trailer aired during an ad break, showing a plane flying a banner bearing the phrase: “Do one, winter.”

Although the 10 second clip didn’t give too much away, it was definitely enough to peak the interests of the Love Island fanbase, with, may taking to Twitter to make their excitement clear.

One user wrote: “Hearing the love island sound during adverts! So weird hearing it in winter but fully can’t wait for next month!”

Another posted: “I can’t be the only one who screamed for dear life when the love island theme tune started playing and we got that 1 second snippet of love island winter.”

The series will be based in a new villa in South Africa as opposed to the usual base in Mallorca, and will start on January 8th 2020 on ITV2 with Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling taking up their usual roles as presenter and narrator respectively.

We are still waiting for an official line up, but a few islanders have already been rumoured, including fitness instructor Ellis Iyayi and footballer turned model Jay Munro.