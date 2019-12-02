Nadine Coyle panics and calls for help as she’s covered in slime on I’m A Celeb

Nadine Coyle calls on Ant and Dec to help her out as she struggles to free a star in the latest I’m A Celebrity trial.

The former Girls Aloud singer was covered in buckets of slime as she attempted to free a yellow star in the gruesome Movile Home Bushtucker trial.

“I can’t remember what I’m supposed to do” she said as she battled to untie multiple knots to free a star in the first look ahead of tonight’s show.

“Pull the string out and unthread the star,” Ant replied as Nadine struggled to work out the nifty contraption.

Eventually she worked it out and began unscrewing the star from the centre of the steering wheel.

Nadine – who found herself in the bottom two alongside Adele Roberts during the first eviction last Friday – will be hoping to take home a handful of stars to feed her fellow campmates.

Ian Wright last night won seven after struggling to untie a series of knots during his Hell-evator trial which saw him foraging in a cupboard with rats and fishing one star out of a toilet u-bend filled with yabbies’.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm