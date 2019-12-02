Meet Cliff Parisi – the EastEnders legend doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

I’m a Celebrity always features plenty of few twists, turns and surprises and this year is no different with two new soap stars entering the fold after the initial line-up was revealed.

Here’s everything you need to know about about former EastEnders actor Cliff “Minty” Parisi…

Age: 59

Famous for: Acting, both in EastEnders and more recently in Call the Midwife

Twitter: @cliff_parisi

Instagram: @cliffparisi

When was Cliff Parisi in EastEnders?

Having initially started his career as a stand-up comedian in the early ’80s, Parisi decided to try his hand at acting, having played Lunchbox in ITV’s crime drama Chancer.

He auditioned for the role of Minty Peterson in 2002, having reportedly been recommended by Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden.

Minty was best-known to EastEnders fans as a hapless, unlucky-in-love mechanic, with his friendship with Garry Hobbs (Ricky Groves) often providing light relief from the soap’s often gloomy storylines.

Having an on-off relationship with Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison), Minty found himself strung along by Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf/Danniella Westbrook) – but after being ditched by Sam and breaking Heather’s heart, Minty decided to leave Walford in the back of a black cab in 2010.

Who does Cliff Parisi play in Call the Midwife?

Parisi’s most high-profile role since EastEnders is as Frederick Buckle in Call the Midwife, having joined the show in the first series back in 2012.

Buckle serves as Nonnatus House’s handyman, often finding himself embroiled in get-rich-quick schemes that rarely work out for the best.

Parisi has drawn upon real-life experience to flesh out Buckle’s character.

“He’s partly based on one particular friend of mine, who is a taxi driver,” he said. “I’ve known him since we were 12 years old. So Fred is a bit of him. And also, sometimes I draw on my dad. Fred occasionally says things that I can hear my dad saying. But it’s a mishmash in the end. Above all, you get inspired by the writing.”

What other shows has Cliff Parisi starred in?

Since EastEnders, Parisi landed himself a guest role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as Walk, and a small role as Arnie in BBC One’s Hustle.

He also briefly starred in the fifth series of Outnumbered, as a concerned parent at a swimming gala.

What has Cliff Parisi had to say about joining the I’m a Celeb line-up?

As of yet, Parisi has kept quiet – but ITV execs hope he will bring his cheeky-chappy charm Down Under.

“Cliff is the final piece in the puzzle and comes from two massive BBC shows,” an insider told The Mirror. “It will be interesting to see if he sees the funny side of things when he has been in there a while and the hunger and tiredness kicks in.”

I’m a Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV