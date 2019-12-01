Meet Roman Kemp – the Capital radio DJ doing I’m a Celebrity 2019

Among the slew of stars joining the I’m a Celebrity 2019 line-up is Roman Kemp, the Capital FM radio DJ with a famous dad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kemp Jr…

Age: 26

Famous for: Being a DJ on Capital FM, TV presenting

Twitter: @romankemp

Instagram: @romankemp

Phobias: “Cotton wool and I won’t like trials in the dark”

Is Roman Kemp related to Martin Kemp?

Yes, Kemp is the son of the Spandau Ballet singer – but his connection to his famous dad is something Kemp is hoping to shake off in the jungle.

“I am always referred to as Martin Kemp’s son so it would be nice for everyone to get to know me a bit better,” he said.

How does Roman Kemp know George Michael?

The late George Michael was Kemp’s godfather. Kemp’s mother, Shirlie Kemp, was one of Michael’s backing singers in Wham!.

Michael introduced her to Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, and they remained good friends after her and Kemp married.

It’s reportedly Kemp’s connection to the late singer which helped make the radio DJ an attractive prospect to ITV executives.

“He must have countless showbiz tales about his pals,” a source told The Sun.

“If he chose to reminisce about George, that could be quite emotional.”

What other TV shows has Kemp starred in?

Alongside Capital Breakfast, Kemp has acted as a narrator on ITV2’s competitive reality series Bromans, and as a backstage reporter on The X Factor and Children in Need spin-off Rocks the 80s.

He has also appeared in Celebrity First Dates in 2017, played for The Rest of the World for Soccer Aid and watched TV alongside his dad for the celebrity edition of Gogglebox in 2019.

What has Roman Kemp said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

Aside from his weird phobia of cotton wool (“I can describe it as like a nail going down a chalkboard – it has that effect on me!”), Kemp is pretty fearless when it comes to jungle living.

“I am not scared of the eating trials because I grew up with Dad’s cooking!” he quipped. “I think the eating ones I will hate but I will do them. The show is iconic and you want to do everything.

“I love this programme so much. I love it when it kicks off with the first show and you see Ant and Dec arrive.

What happened with Roman Kemp’s social media accounts? Why did he issue an apology?

Ahead of his place in the I’m a Celeb line-up being confirmed, Kemp admitted he had deleted historic social media posts that featured inappropriate or offensive language.

“I did find things I’m not at all proud of. I don’t associate myself with that. I know the person who wrote those things is not the man I am now, but they were there,” he said in his Instagram story.

“I don’t want the legacy I have on the internet to be a place where there is negativity, or something that can cause offence.

‘For anyone that has ever been offended by something I have said online, I am truly, deeply and utterly sorry.”

It comes after Kemp received 60 Ofcom complaints last year after he called the music of a K-Pop band “noise”.