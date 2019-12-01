Accessibility Links

John Barrowman rushed to hospital after ‘severe neck injury’

The Doctor Who and Torchwood star was forced to cancel two shows on his Fabulous Christmas tour

John Barrowman's A Fabulous Christmas album

Actor, presenter and singer John Barrowman has been “rushed to hospital” after suffering “a severe neck injury”.

Due to the injury, The Doctor Who and Torchwood legend was forced to cancel two of his Fabulous Christmas shows this weekend. However, according to his Instagram, Barrowman is hoping to perform in Manchester on Monday following a series of intraspinal injections.

Speaking on social media, Barrowman said he had suffered a neck injury that made it “impossible to sing and move”. After an MRI scan, he was diagnosed with a spinal C5/6 facet joint injury.

Barrowman then had to undergo a procedure that was “a bit uncomfortable”.

Procedure done. It was a bit uncomfortable. Jb

Barrowman said he was advised by doctors to cancel Saturday’s performance at the Bristol Hippodrome and Sunday’s Glasgow show (which has now been postponed to 3rd December).

Ticket holders for the Bristol performance have been told they can receive a refund or transfer to the performance in Oxford on 14th December.

“I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition,” Barrowman told fans on social media.

He later added: “Hopefully a series of intraspinal injections will reduce inflammation and get me back up and running again in time for Monday’s show in Manchester.

#NotFeelingSoFabulous but a massive blessing to have you all out there sending your positive thoughts and messages. Thank you.”

Barrowman is set to return to screens in 2020 as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

