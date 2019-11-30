Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing vote extended after technical issues online

The online voting system was hit with a technical glitch in Musicals Week

Strictly Come Dancing

The vote for tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing has been extended until 9pm tonight (30th December) after the online voting system suffered a technical glitch.

Strictly viewers were left in a state of confusion when they tried to vote for their favourite couple online – to be told that they had already voted.

Several people took to Twitter to report the glitch.

The Strictly Come Dancing Twitter feed has reported that the voting period has now been extended to 9pm tonight (30th December) as opposed to 8.40pm that was originally told on air.

Voting for you favourite couple online should now be working.

The voting error comes just one day after ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was forced to cancel all votes on their app after confusion.

The app called for people to ‘vote off’ when it was a vote to save.

Back over on Strictly this week, it was Musicals Week – with the quarter-finals seeing hot favourite Karim Zeroual achieve the first perfect 40 of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One

