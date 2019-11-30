Strictly Come Dancing vote extended after technical issues online

The vote for tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing has been extended until 9pm tonight (30th December) after the online voting system suffered a technical glitch.

Strictly viewers were left in a state of confusion when they tried to vote for their favourite couple online – to be told that they had already voted.

Several people took to Twitter to report the glitch.

Major cock-up in the #Strictly voting department tonight. They’ll have to extend it surely? #StrictlyComeDancing2019 — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) November 30, 2019

Hey @bbcstrictly looks like a glitch with online voting… says I’ve already voted but I haven’t… #strictly — Christine Carr (@ChristineCarr) November 30, 2019

Definitely some issues with the #Strictly online vote. First it said it wasn't open yet, then it said I'd reached my limit. Can imagine this will need fixing before the inevitable 'furious fans' and 'fix' claims start flying. I don't envy the person tasked with sorting it. #SCD pic.twitter.com/81JxWTj9Zm — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) November 30, 2019

is there a glitch in voting? i tried online and on my phone and it says ive already voted when i havent

#Strictly — Shirley Downs (@ShirleyDowns4) November 30, 2019

The Strictly Come Dancing Twitter feed has reported that the voting period has now been extended to 9pm tonight (30th December) as opposed to 8.40pm that was originally told on air.

We are aware that there were some technical problems with the online vote this evening and apologise for that. The online vote is now working and voting will remain open until 9pm. #Strictly. — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 30, 2019

Voting for you favourite couple online should now be working.

The voting error comes just one day after ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was forced to cancel all votes on their app after confusion.

The app called for people to ‘vote off’ when it was a vote to save.

Back over on Strictly this week, it was Musicals Week – with the quarter-finals seeing hot favourite Karim Zeroual achieve the first perfect 40 of the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One