When is Strictly Come Dancing 2019 on TV? Line-up, new judge and everything you need to know

Strictly Come Dancing will take over Saturday nights in all its glittering glory once again this autumn.

And a whole new line-up of celebrities will be strutting their stuff in the Strictly ballroom in a bid to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

But when will the contest be back on our screens? Which celebrities are joining the line-up? And who are the judges and hosts?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday, 7th September. Its live shows start Saturday 21st September at 7pm.

Last year the pre-recorded launch show aired at the beginning of September before the competition kicked off two weeks later.

Kylie Minogue is set to open star-studded Strictly launch show, the Queen of Pop slated to perform a medley of her biggest hits as the dance professionals deliver a predictably dazzling dance routine.

The opening show will also feature musical performances from Mark Ronson and Grammy-award-winning artist YEBBA.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is – this glitzy trainer shows all our Strictly pros in action – sequins at the ready…

Who is joining the Strictly 2019 line-up?

Comedian Chris Ramsey, ex-footballer David James and EastEnders star Emma Barton were the first three names announced in this year’s 15 strong line-up.

The group, which was teased out on TV and radio over a two week period, also includes Olympic and Paralympic champions James Cracknell and Will Bayley, BBC Radio 1’s Dev Griffin, former Coronation Street Catherine Tyldesley, YouTuber Saffron Barker, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell, Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

TV presenter Anneka Rice was the 15th and final announcement and joked she will be the Ann Widdecombe of the series.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing was originally part of the line-up, but had to depart due to injury, with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher stepping in to replace him.

Who are the Strictly pro dancers?

The Strictly pros for 2019 were confirmed in June this year, with favourites Anton du Beke, Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard all set to return for another spin on the dance floor.

The only face we will not be seeing is Pasha Kovalev who announced in February that he is departing for pastures new.

Chinese Latin dancer Nancy Xu is joining the Strictly family as a pro for the 2019 series.

Who are the judges on Strictly?

Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas will all be back on the panel this year – with new addition Motsi Mabuse.

The 38-year-old is the sister of Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, and has previously starred as a professional dancer and judge in Germany’s answer to the show, Let’s Dance.

Motsi said of her appointment: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

Motsi replaces outgoing judge Darcey Bussell, who decided to quit the show in April after seven series. The former ballet dancer was quick to make it clear that her decision was not based on “any upset or disagreement at all”.

“I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can’t imagine having gone any better,” she said. “I hope that I may be very lucky to be asked back again one day”.

Who are the hosts on Strictly?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to the ballroom this autumn to present the show in their now classic double act.

Is Strictly live?

Yes. Strictly Come Dancing is broadcast live every Saturday night, but the Sunday night results show is pre-recorded.

Where is Strictly filmed?

Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios, apart from one week each year when the show is on location in Blackpool for a special episode at the famous Tower Ballroom.

When is the Strictly 2019 final?

The Strictly live shows usually run for 13 weeks per series, which means the grand final is likely to air in December a week or two before Christmas.

Who won Strictly 2018?

Filmmaker Stacey Dooley and her pro partner Kevin Clifton lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy last year.

Is Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two returning?

Zoe Ball’s spin-off show is returning with a brand new format – and a new co-host in the shape of former X Factor star Rylan Clark-Neal. It’ll air on weekdays in the lead up to the Saturday show.

Is there a Strictly Come Dancing podcast?

Yes, BBC Sounds has their own official podcast hosted by last year’s finalist Joe Sugg – but we have our very own Strictly podcast here at RadioTimes.com! Titled Strictly Between Us with special guests and expert analysis, each episode is available to download every Monday.

Listen to episode 3 now: Strictly Between Us

What is the Strictly curse?

Strictly is infamous for spawning new relationships between celebrity contestants and pro dancers – but sometimes this can lead to affairs and heartbreak, with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’s kiss making headlines last year.