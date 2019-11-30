Game of Thrones showrunners reveal huge part of George RR Martin’s final book ending

Want to avoid hearing how much the Game of Thrones finale will reflect the ending of George RR Martin’s Song of Fire and Ice books? Then you’ve come to the wrong article, my friend.

Advertisement

That’s because we’re reporting that Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have revealed Martin also intends for Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright in the TV show) to become king of the Seven Kingdoms in his yet-to-be-published novels.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Benioff and Weiss made the reveal in the audio commentary of Duty is the Death of Love, a behind-the-scenes look at filming the finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Bran is the only probably pure person in there,” Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage adds.

“And the fact he cannot father children is key because they’ve repeated the cycle in this Westerosi history of heirs being really bad.”

Previously Martin said that the eighth and final season of the HBO hit was “not completely faithful” to the plot he has planned. “Otherwise, [the show] would have to run another five seasons,” he added.

The finale’s audio commentary also revealed that in the finale Jon Snow (Kit Harington) didn’t walk into the throne room intending to kill his lover/Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

“He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” explained Harington.

“In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Daenerys] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Daenerys] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs her.”

Season eight scored massive ratings for HBO, but was met with criticism from fans, 1.3m of whom signed a petition demanding that the season be re-done, calling the show’s writers “woefully incompetent when they have no source material.”

Advertisement

Martin is currently writing the final two books. Volume six, The Winds of Winter, is expected to be released in 2020.