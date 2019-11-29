Mystery illness throws X Factor: Celebrity final chances into doubt for V5

With just hours to go before the grand final of The X Factor: Celebrity, influencer group V5‘s chances of winning have been dealt a massive blow after Renata Vaca fell ill.

The 20-year-old Mexican social media star has missed most of the week’s rehearsals, and has reportedly skipped an appearance at the Beauty Awards in London because of her condition.

A source told The Sun: “After finishing in the bottom two in the semi-final, V5 know they need to deliver a show-stopping performance in order to bag that life-changing record deal. She may struggle to give it her all on Saturday.

“Having a key member of the group out of action for a good chunk of rehearsals has put them on the back foot. While Renata’s health has improved, she’s still in recovery mode and may struggle to give it her all on Saturday.”

It’s a terrible setback for a team that has impressed audiences so far throughout the series run.

Also competing on Saturday’s final is reality TV star Megan McKenna (best known for her appearances in Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex), quiz expert Jenny Ryan (nicknamed “The Vixen” on ITV game show The Chase) and teenage YouTube sensations Max and Harvey.

V5 are a group comprised of international social media influencers: Alondra Martinez, Sofia Oliveira, Wendii Sarmiento, and Laura Buitrago. The singers have a combined social media following of 11 million.

They made waves early in the competition, performing a mash-up of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy and DJ Snake’s Taki Taki. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Vaca manages to recover for the grand final.

The X Factor: Celebrity final airs on ITV, Saturday at 7.10pm