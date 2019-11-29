When is The Royal Variety Performance 2019 on TV?

The London Palladium is rolling out the red carpet for this year’s Royal Variety Performance and it promises to be a belly-laughing jaunt with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the helm, marking the first time in 11 years that more than one person has presented.

From when it’s on to who is actually performing, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know:

When is The Royal Variety Performance on TV?

As has been the case for over a decade, The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast sometime in December, despite being recorded on 18th November. We don’t know which member(s) of the royal family will attend. Last year it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Who will be singing?

Rod Stewart will be a major player, there to celebrate a career spanning no less than 50 years and selling well over 100 million records worldwide. He’ll perform

Take That star Robbie Williams will also be performing, dueting with Stewart and jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum in exclusive collaborations from his new album The Christmas Present.

You might recognise Harry Connick Jr from Will & Grace, but he’s lent his voice to various songs, releasing a number of records. Perhaps we can expect a classic American number from his 2004 hit Only You, or even a Christmas melody from one of his many festive albums.

The cast of West End musical Mary Poppins are expected to give us a taste of the imminent stage revival after a four-year hiatus. The show (first performed in 2004) is based on the 1964 film produced by Walt Disney.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery will be returning to screens for the Royal Variety. The 89-year-old Korean War veteran became the oldest person to win the talent show earlier this year, choosing to donate a lot of the money to a handful of charities.

Emeli Sandé will be joined by Manchester’s Bee Vocal Choir to provide an interesting new performance in aid of mental health.

Also confirmed on the bill are Zurcaroh an Austrian acrobatic dance troupe.

Promising new artist Lewis Capaldi will perform a track from his record-breaking album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Mabel will be there, potentially singing her smash-hit single Don’t Call Me Up.

The cast of Come From Away will perform a number from the Tony-winning musical making its UK debut this year.

What else can we expect?

Also appearing at the highly-prestigious event will be Flo and Joan who will deliver their musically-charged comedy. There will be a routine from the cast of Groan Ups (a brand new West End show). Expect to see Luzia (the show from Cirque du Soleil). All that plus Luke Evans, Kerry Godliman and Frank Skinner. This will be the 43rd occasion for which the London Palladium will play host to the annual gala run by the Royal Variety Charity for 107 years.

The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on ITV in December 2019.