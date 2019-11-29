Accessibility Links

I’m a Celeb fans in uproar after “wording error” sees online votes cancelled

Viewers said the elimination vote was “unfair” and should have run again

The first elimination in the 2019 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has drawn criticism from fans after a “wording error” led the programme to discount all online votes.

It seems that in a moment of human error the I’m a Celebrity app had invited viewers to “vote off” various celebrities, whereas in fact the votes would save them from elimination (the same as every other year).

In effect, this meant the votes worked the opposite way to how they were presented, and many at home were confused and concerned when they thought they might have accidentally voted to send their favourite celebs home by accident.

In the end, ITV’s decision was simple: to avoid all doubt just cut out the app votes altogether and rely on the phone votes, and based on those alone DJ Adele Roberts was the first to leave the camp, a fact that was explained by co-host Ant McPartlin live on air.

However, many fans weren’t too pleased to have seen their votes cancelled, with some suggesting that this made the contest unfair and that the vote should have been rerun at a later date to get a more accurate result.

“Due to a wording error on the app, the result of tonight’s vote will be based on phone votes alone,” the official I’m a Celeb account tweeted shortly before Adele’s elimination.

“If you’ve already voted via the app we are very sorry, but your vote will not count tonight.”

Fingers crossed the only bugs in the system during the next elimination are the ones from the Bushtucker trials…

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9.00pm

From ITV Studios I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!: SR19 on ITV Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
