I’m a Celeb fans in uproar after “wording error” sees online votes cancelled

The first elimination in the 2019 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has drawn criticism from fans after a “wording error” led the programme to discount all online votes.

Advertisement

Due to a wording error on the app, the result of tonight’s vote will be based on phone votes alone. If you’ve already voted via the app we are very sorry, but your vote will not count tonight. #ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2019

It seems that in a moment of human error the I’m a Celebrity app had invited viewers to “vote off” various celebrities, whereas in fact the votes would save them from elimination (the same as every other year).

In effect, this meant the votes worked the opposite way to how they were presented, and many at home were confused and concerned when they thought they might have accidentally voted to send their favourite celebs home by accident.

The wording on the app suggests you're voting to vote off, not to save….but it is vote to save #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/rX0iRdaqNy — M (@hotrodhottie8) November 29, 2019

Vote to save or vote off??? The app doesn’t make sense? I think I lottttttt of people are going to have voted incorrectly here… #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/UUj6qO4QPc — Kal Norval (@kalleighnorval) November 29, 2019

You should re-open the vote as the app has confused a lot of people. It wasn't clear if you were voting for someone to stay or to vote them off #ImACeleb — Georgina Peacock (@geebees58) November 29, 2019

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The results are going to be interesting after the mess of the vote #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/URZh1gWv6V — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) November 29, 2019

People getting confused over whether the app said to vote off or to vote to save because it was misleading af and now I’m terrified that people haven’t voted enough for their fave to stay and instead spent all their votes on the person they want to go #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Vmen0rJef7 — Alice ✨ (@alice2096xo) November 29, 2019

I JUST VOTED ADELE BC O THOUGHT IT WAS VOTE OFF BUT ITS VOTE TO SAVE SO SOMEBODY TELL ME WHAT NUMBER ROMAN WAS TO SAVE HIM PLEASE THIS IS IMPORTANT #ImACeleb — ella (@ayofucku) November 29, 2019

Got so confused on what I was voting for, to stay?? to leave?? Ant and Dec said to stay App said to leave, 'vote off'#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/BtCbQr2Zon — Daniel ♿️ (@fabutro) November 29, 2019

Normally on #ImACeleb you vote to save or support – which is why the contestants wear vote numbers on their clothes. The App tonight seems to have been wrongly worded and you were voting out, whilst voting to save on phone. That's why the app votes were cancelled. pic.twitter.com/B7IaewxVk0 — Mark Jefferies (@mirrorjeffers) November 29, 2019

In the end, ITV’s decision was simple: to avoid all doubt just cut out the app votes altogether and rely on the phone votes, and based on those alone DJ Adele Roberts was the first to leave the camp, a fact that was explained by co-host Ant McPartlin live on air.

However, many fans weren’t too pleased to have seen their votes cancelled, with some suggesting that this made the contest unfair and that the vote should have been rerun at a later date to get a more accurate result.

#imaceleb disgraceful. Vote should of been called off. The app is the main focus of votes, I mean who votes by phone anyway. — Trish_SH (@patch_83) November 29, 2019

I'm sorry but the only reason Adele is going home is bc only older people vote over the phone. Would have been a very different vote if they used the app. Fuming #ImACeleb — Jess (@JessP31166949) November 29, 2019

Surely the majority of people vote via the app not phone. Therefore not an accurate reflection of peoples votes by not including any app votes due to a mistake. #imaceleb — Mark Pop (@00Sev) November 29, 2019

nobody in this day an age is payin to vote when we could do it for free but then it gets cancelled for the two votes they got via phone #ImACeleb — j A c k (@AllHorizon) November 29, 2019

Looking like a big fix already. Shouldve carried vote over as not fair on adele. Oh wait phone viewers pay so thats why! Good job watching jack whitehall tomorrow.# worth it. #imaceleb — michelle212 (@michelle21216) November 29, 2019

Really unfair on Adele, the vote should of been cancelled nobody phone voted these days #ImACeleb — LRM (@a30somethin) November 29, 2019

Who can be arsed to pick up the phone and pay 15p to vote when it’s free on the app? ???? #ImACeleb — Alice (@alice2127) November 29, 2019

#ImACeleb Only the older generation vote over the phone, so the soap stars were always safe. Adele shouldn't have gone, cliff did nothing. Should have been cliff. — KS (@TheStraff) November 29, 2019

“Due to a wording error on the app, the result of tonight’s vote will be based on phone votes alone,” the official I’m a Celeb account tweeted shortly before Adele’s elimination.

“If you’ve already voted via the app we are very sorry, but your vote will not count tonight.”

Fingers crossed the only bugs in the system during the next elimination are the ones from the Bushtucker trials…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9.00pm