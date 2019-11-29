Gemma Collins steps back onto the ice ahead of Dancing on Ice Christmas special

The GC is back. On ice. Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins has been seen stepping onto a skating rink for the first time since her appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice earlier this year, ahead of her return for the Christmas special.

“I’m getting this recorded because I have not stepped foot on the ice since March,” says Collins in the video posted on her Instagram account. “So let’s just see if my legs, which they say keeps muscle memory, work.”

It certainly seems they work well enough, if the short clips she shared are anything to go by:

Collins’ time on Dancing on Ice was marred by her public feud with judge Jason Gardiner, who made remarks about her weight and delivered exceptionally harsh criticism. Gardiner has since left the show.

As well as giving Collins a chance to strut her stuff on the ice, the Christmas special, called fittingly Dancing on Ice at Christmas, will introduce the pairs for the next series of the show. They include Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, Irish footballer Kevin Kilbane, ITV News presenter Lucrezia Millarini, Love Island finalist Maura Higgins and comedian Michael Barrymore.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to host the new episodes.

Dancing on Ice at Christmas will air on ITV this December