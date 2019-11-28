Accessibility Links

Everything we’ve seen on TV in 2019 – so far

Looking to catch up on this year's must-watch TV? Here are all the big dramas, comedies, entertainment shows and documentaries to air across ITV, the BBC, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon and Sky

Best TV shows in 2019 so far

2019 has brought us plenty of TV treats. We’ve lost our fingernails to Line of Duty, had our brains boggled by Black Mirror, cringed and delighted at Fleabag, and collectively survived the end of Game of Thrones.

But if you missed out on any of this year’s top telly, fear not – there’s plenty of time to catch up. Looking back across the year, here are all the shows we’ve had so far:

Peaky Blinders series 5

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: 25th August

Peaky Blinders s5 BBC publicity pic, BD
Peaky Blinders series 5 on BBC1

Cillian Murphy returned as Tommy Shelby in Stephen Knight’s Birmingham-based gangster family epic, while Sam Claflin and Emmet J Scanlan joined the fray. Read more

13 Reasons Why season 3

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 23rd August

Netflix, TL
13 Reasons Why on Netflix

Netflix released 13 more episodes for series three of its hard-hitting – and controversial – teen drama. Read more

Euphoria

Channel: Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Original air date: Tuesday 6th August

01_01_Euphoria_S01

The series follows 17-year-old drug-addict Rue Bennett (played by Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Zendaya) who was found overdosed in her bedroom by her sister Gia (Storm Reid) and who returns from rehab just as the show begins. Read more

GLOW

Channel: Netflix

Release date: 9th August

GLOW

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling returned for a third outing on Netflix, this time relocating to Las Vegas, the setting of the group’s new live show. This series sees the return of Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, and brings in Oscar-winner Geena Davis. Read more

Motherland

Channel: BBC2

Air-date: Monday 7th October

Liz (Diane Morgan), Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin), Kevin (Paul Ready) in motherland

Sharon Horgan’s painfully funny sitcom – in which chaotic parenting and middle-class mum wars abound – returns with Anna Maxwell Martin as a mother at her wit’s end. Read more

The Crown season 3

Channel: Netflix

Release date: Sunday 17th November

Olivia Colman in Netflix's The Crown

Olivia Colman inherits the burden of the crown worn so dazzlingly by Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in series one and two. The saga of the British royal family now moves into a new era covering 1964-76. Read more

The Accident

Channel: Channel 4

Air date: Thursday 24th October

The Accident

The Accident sees writer Jack Thorne reunite with Sarah Lancashire for a new drama, inspired by Grenfell, about the explosion of a large construction project which leaves many dead and devastates the local community. Lancashire plays Polly, the wife of the local politician who championed the project. Read more

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Channel: BBC3

Air date: 3rd October 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race

A UK version of the internationally beloved, flamboyant US show is on its way, featuring ten British drag queens competing for the crown. Drag icon Ru Paul has already said he’d be thrilled to have the Duchess of Sussex as a guest judge… Read more

Deep Water

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Wednesday 14th August

KUDOS FOR Itv DEEP WATER Pictured: ANNA FRIEL as Lisa Kallisto,ROSALIND ELEAZAR as Kate Riverty and SINEAD KEENAN as Roz Toovey.

Adapted from Paula Daly’s Windermere novels, this series follows three women (played by Anna Friel, Sinead Keenan and Rosalind Eleazar) living in the bleakly beautiful Lake District who meet at the school gates and whose lives become intricately woven together. Read more

Baptiste

Channel: BBC1

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

Baptiste, BBC1
Baptiste on BBC1

The Missing’s beloved detective, Julien Baptiste, gets his own spin-off show. The new drama stars Tchéky Karyo as the titular sleuth and Tom Hollander as a man desperately searching for a disappeared sex worker in Amsterdam. Read more

Traitors

Channel: Channel 4

Original air date: Sunday 17th February

L-R: LUKE TREADAWAY as HUGH FENTON MICHAEL STUHLBARG as ROWE EMMA APPLETON as FEEF SYMONDS KEELEY HAWES as PRISCILLA GARRICK BRANDON P BELL as JACKSON COLE

A thriller set in the aftermath of the Second World War, Traitors stars Clique’s Emma Appleton as an ambitious 20-something woman who is tasked with spying on her own government. The starry ensemble cast also includes Keeley Hawes and Luke Treadaway. Read more

MotherFatherSon

Channel: BBC2

Original air date: Wednesday 6th March

Richard Gere and Billy Howle in MotherFatherSon (BBC, EH)
MotherFatherSon on BBC2

Richard Gere stars as a media tycoon and Helen McCrory as his estranged wife in this starry new series from the writer –of The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Billy Howle also features as their son Caden who threatens to topple the family’s empire. Read more

Cheat

Channel: ITV

Original air date: Monday 11th March

Molly Windsor and Katherine Kelly in Cheat

This psychological thriller stars Katherine Kelly as university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose (Molly Windsor) and is thrust into a case of academic deception which has fatal consequences. Read more

The Loudest Voice

Channel: Sky Atlantic

Air Date: Thursday 5th September 

the-loudest-voice
Oscar-winner Russell Crowe stars in the seven-part series as television executive Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News and later an advisor to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, whose career ended following sexual harassment accusations. Read more

Click through for more TV shows from 2019…

