Ian Wright’s wife says he is not a “bully”

Ian Wright‘s behaviour on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has raised more than a few hackles, with fans accusing him of “bullying” behaviour towards fellow campmate Andrew Maxwell.

The former footballer caused a social media backlash on day 10 when he appeared to lash out at Andrew for not pulling his weight in the household chores, as the Irish comedian had decided to take a rest and skip his washing-up duties after winning 10 stars for the jungle campers.

However, Wright’s wife Nancy Hallam (whom eagle-eyed viewers will recognise from the photo that Wright was caught talking to in the jungle) has defended her husband’s “tetchy” behaviour.

“I think everyone gets a bit tetchy after a while. I don’t think it’s anything particular between them,” Hallam told The Sun. “They’re both quite strong characters… He has his moments but he’s doing well.”

She continued: “I can’t wait to see him. It’s been a long time not seeing him. I think he’s doing brilliantly. Lots of challenges but he’s doing really well.”

Wright and fellow camper James Haskell recently missed out on a star in a painstakingly tense Bushtucker trial, Deadly Dungeon, which saw the pair crawling over the prize in the darkness.

Trial Tease: @IanWright0 and @jameshaskell need to work on their formation if they want to leave the Deadly Dungeon with any stars… ???????? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/RR172z30wV — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2019

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm