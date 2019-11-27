Where is the new Apprentice losers café La Cabana?

And the name of The Apprentice losers’ café is? 10 points if you said The Bridge. But can you name the reserve greasy spoon that’s become a regular part of the BBC1 business competition? If you’ve found yourself on this page, you should be able to answer La Cabana Café.

But where exactly is it? Here’s all you need to know about the loser’s eatery…

Where is The Apprentice’s La Cabana Café?

You can find the café at this address…

36 Cumberland Business Park

Cumberland Avenue

Acton, Park Royal

London

NW10 7RT

Candidates use this café as it’s close to the TV studio where the boardroom scenes are filmed.

Yes, despite the shots of the London skyline suggesting candidates are grilled somewhere in Canary Wharf, firings actually take place near an industrial estate on the other side on London.

Why? Owing to the sheer amount of people sometimes in the boardroom, a lot of cameras are needed to capture all the action. And that calls for a proper TV studio.

As the BBC says on The Apprentice website: “In order to set up and manoeuvre those cameras properly without interrupting proceedings, the series director needs to work from a gallery. Therefore it is not possible to film the boardroom scenes from Lord Sugar’s real boardroom.”

Is La Cabana a real café?

Yes, you can actually pop in for a cuppa. No grilling by Lord Sugar necessary.

What happened to The Bridge café?

The Apprentice hasn’t confirmed whether The Bridge will once again host the post-task arguments, so it’s still possible the café will return in future episodes. After all, the candidates haven’t visited The Bridge in every episode of the show – in fact, losing contestants visited La Cabana during some episodes in last year’s series too.

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesdays, BBC1