Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Marianne Rawlins: the US-born risk management consultant

She says she may need to tone down her "American-ness"

Marianne The Apprentice (BBC)

The Apprentice is back, with 15 brand new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

As always, our new recruits are a healthy mix of ambitious and deluded, convinced their business plans are the ones Lord Sugar should back.

But before we get to the nitty gritty, the hopefuls must first work together to complete a series of tasks under the watchful eyes of Karren Brady and Claude Littner in order to impress Sugar himself.

Here’s all you need to know about Marianne Rawlins – the American risk management consultant who “doesn’t have a filter”.

Marianne Rawlins: The Facts

Age: 36

Occupation: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy

Lives: Stamford, Lincolnshire

Instagram: @itsmariannerawlins

LinkedIn: Marianne Rawlins

What is Marianne Rawlins’ business?

According to the official website, Bradley Risk Management provides “unbiased and independent risk management representation to residential real estate clients in the U.S”.

The company does not sell insurance, but works alongside Insurance companies and brokers to help clients to save “hundreds and thousands of annual premium dollars”.

Marianne is a founder of the company, and serves as its director and lead consultant.

What are Marianne Rawlins’ skills?

Marianne, who moved from the US to the UK in 2017, says conflict management is one of her strongest skills.

However, she says that she “doesn’t have a filter” and may need to “dial down her American-ness” and take a step back as she can be “too direct”.

“I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get,” she says…

The Apprentice launches on BBC One in October

