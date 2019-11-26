When Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show is on TV – plus who is taking part

The BBC has revealed its line-up of Christmas television for this year and Michael McIntyre is taking a prime spot in the festivities.

The comedian has been putting on his Big Show since 2015, bringing both big name celebrities and unsuspecting members of the public into his wacky antics.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show…

What is Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show is a festive version of his usual entertainment programme. The series is comprised of a number of comedic segments as well as guest performances.

One of the most popular parts of the show is Send To All, where a celebrity surrenders their phone to McIntyre and he crafts an awkward or embarrassing message to send to all of their contacts.

Another zany concept on the series is Midnight Gameshow, when McIntyre and his crew wake up a celebrity in the middle of the night with questions and challenges.

Finally, the Unexpected Star of the Show brings a member of the public to the London Palladium on false pretences, only to reveal that they are to perform their talent in front of the packed house audience.

The latter segment always provides heartwarming moments and stunning displays of talent.

Who is taking part in Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show?

The celebrity guests for this year’s Christmas Show include Sharon Osbourne as the unfortunate participant in Send to All. She’ll be handing her phone over to Michael as he sends a bizarre message to everyone on her prolific contacts list.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood will be the participant of Midnight Gameshow, which will appropriately be decked out with Christmas challenges.

There will also be an Unexpected Star of the Show, but as always the details of which are being kept tightly under wraps.

The fifth series of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is currently airing, having started on 23rd November 2019.

The fifth series is six episodes long, just like the second and third were, both of which concluded with the Christmas special.

Therefore, it seems a safe bet that series five will do the same, meaning we won’t know whether more episodes will come until the BBC makes their decision on a possible series six.

When is it on?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show does not have a confirmed date and time just yet, but keep checking back here for updates.