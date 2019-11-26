When is Come Dine With Me at Christmas on TV? Which celebrities are taking part?

What’s better than bingeing on Come Dine With Me? Bingeing on a festive edition of Come Dine With Me.

A host of celebs will have their Christmas cooking judged by each other as well as snarky narrator Dave Lamb as they hold festive dinner parties for one another.

Here’s all you need to know about Come Dine With Me at Christmas….

When is Come Dine With Me at Christmas on TV?

Come Dine With Me at Christmas will air daily on E4 between Monday, December 16th and Friday, December 20th. Timings are yet to be confirmed, so keep checking back at RadioTimes.com for more information.

Which celebrities are taking part?

A motley crew of celebs are opening their houses for the festive season, with the eclectic mix promising a few explosive dinner parties along the way.

First up presenting is RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Celebrity Big Brother champion Courtney Act, who is hoping to impress with her pink-themed dinner party complete with a vegan menu.

Night two will be hosted by Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson and Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star. Don’t get your hopes up for her three-course dinner, she’s a total kitchen novice – but she’s more than ready to bring the party.

Snapchat prankster Stevo The Madman is in charge of the third dinner party, hosting a Caribbean-themed night complete with a steel drum band.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Debbie McGee is hoping to have a sophisticated sit-down dinner for her night, complete with a butler and ballroom dancing.

Dick and Dom of In Da Bungalow fame wrap up the five nights, hosting their dinner party in, you guessed it, a bungalow. It’s set to be just as zany as their classic kid’s show, so brace yourself.