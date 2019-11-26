Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for our couples in week 11

Accessibility Links

We're closing in on the 2019 final - who will have what it takes this week?

The Strictly couples are fast closing in on the grand final, and with some of this year’s best contenders finding themselves in the dance-off or worse, sent packing, it’s all to play for as they dance for a place in the semi-final.

And what better way to show off their moves than in Musicals Week – which will see the BBC ballroom transformed into Broadway.

But, after Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard fell victim to the notoriously tricky Samba – will Alex Scott suffer the same fate this weekend when she takes on the routine with Neil Jones?

Mr Nasty, Craig Revel Horwood, will also be showing off his talents as he dons his glad-rags and leads the judges, pros and celebs in a group dance to a musical medley from Hello, Dolly!

Here’s all the songs and dances for this weekend:

Alex and Neil – Samba to Joyful Joyful from Sister Act 

Emma and Anton – Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie from Thoroughly Modern Millie

Chris and Karen – Foxtrot to Consider Yourself from Oliver!

Karim and Amy – Jive to You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray

Kelvin and Oti – American Smooth to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm 

