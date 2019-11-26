Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Saffron Barker “underscored” by Strictly judges, says AJ Pritchard

Saffron Barker “underscored” by Strictly judges, says AJ Pritchard

The professional dancer believes his Samba with Saffron deserved more than a five from Craig Revel Horwood

strictly-saffron-barker

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard appeared to blame Craig Revel Horwood for Saffron Barker’s elimination from the BBC ballroom show after he awarded them a five for their Samba.

Advertisement

Pritchard said he feels their routine to Walking on Sunshine was “underscored” and that he doesn’t agree with Revel Horwood’s criticism.

“For me the dance was a great Samba, which I felt was underscored,” he said during their appearance on It Takes Two.

“I didn’t see any of them technical issues. Obviously the five from Craig – took that one to the heart. The sevens I’ll take it’s good. It’s a hard dance and it’s a true dance. We did a technical Samba, authentic showing all the basics.”

He continued: “Our fans saved us definitely, I felt like the judges sent us home. It was a sad evening.”

Revel Horwood took aim at their routine claiming Barker’s “upper body lacked tone,” branded her footwork “sloppy” and said the whole routine “looked heavy”.

Pritchard defended his partner, praising her “mental determination” and claiming “she could be in the final”.

“For me she is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019,” he said. “Hands down.”

The remaining five contestants will take on Musicals Week on Saturday night in a bid to bag a spot in the semi-final.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

strictly-saffron-barker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Celebrity Come Dine With Me

When is Come Dine With Me at Christmas on TV? Which celebrities are taking part?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

BBC confirms Christmas schedule, with Doctor Who, A Christmas Carol, Worzel Gummidge and more

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - Kelvin and Oti

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final? Who won Strictly Come Dancing last year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX10 RESULTS SHOW

Strictly Come Dancing podcast week 10: Craig Revel Horwood’s bad Saturday, Chris and Karen’s rise to the top and statistically who will win