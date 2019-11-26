Saffron Barker “underscored” by Strictly judges, says AJ Pritchard

Strictly’s AJ Pritchard appeared to blame Craig Revel Horwood for Saffron Barker’s elimination from the BBC ballroom show after he awarded them a five for their Samba.

Advertisement

Pritchard said he feels their routine to Walking on Sunshine was “underscored” and that he doesn’t agree with Revel Horwood’s criticism.

“For me the dance was a great Samba, which I felt was underscored,” he said during their appearance on It Takes Two.

“I didn’t see any of them technical issues. Obviously the five from Craig – took that one to the heart. The sevens I’ll take it’s good. It’s a hard dance and it’s a true dance. We did a technical Samba, authentic showing all the basics.”

"I will remember this #Strictly experience for the rest of my life." What a fabulous journey @SaffronBarker and @Aj11Ace have had! ???? pic.twitter.com/H5m3FWuFP0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 24, 2019

He continued: “Our fans saved us definitely, I felt like the judges sent us home. It was a sad evening.”

Revel Horwood took aim at their routine claiming Barker’s “upper body lacked tone,” branded her footwork “sloppy” and said the whole routine “looked heavy”.

Pritchard defended his partner, praising her “mental determination” and claiming “she could be in the final”.

“For me she is the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019,” he said. “Hands down.”

The remaining five contestants will take on Musicals Week on Saturday night in a bid to bag a spot in the semi-final.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm