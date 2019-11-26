Accessibility Links

Crocodile snaps at Andrew Maxwell in nerve-wracking I’m A Celeb trial

The Irish comedian was picked to take on the Arc of Agony Bushtucker Trial

Andrew Maxwell has clashed with campmates – and now the comedian has got on the wrong side of a crocodile.

The disgruntled reptile snapped at the comedian during his latest I’m A Celeb Bushtucker Trial.

Maxwell was voted in by the public to take on Arc of Agony which sees him having to find keys to unlock cages filled with critters and those all-important yellow stars.

In a sneak preview ahead of tonight’s show, the Irish funnyman is seen tentatively moving a croc while trying to soothe it with his Australian accent.

But his attempts to relax the creature are futile, as it whips round and snaps at him.

“Ooh you naughty little boy,” Maxwell says as he jumps back out of the cage.

Maxwell will be hoping to win all 12 stars for camp after he missed out on a roast dinner on last night’s show.

James Haskell and Roman Kemp failed to win the final three stars in the Love Island inspired live trial which meant Maxwell, Ian Wright and Cliff Parisi went without a luxury dinner.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm 

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

