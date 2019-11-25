Accessibility Links

Strictly viewers call on Couple’s Choice to be scrapped

Some viewers were left disappointed after Karim found himself in the dance off

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX10 RESULTS SHOW

The ‘Couple’s Choice’ category might only be in its second year on Strictly Come Dancing, but some fans are already calling for it to be scrapped.

The calls come after CBBC presenter and popular contestant Karim found himself in last night’s dance-off following his contemporary routine, despite finishing joint-top in the leaderboard.

The Couple’s Choice allows dancers to choose from one of three styles – Contemporary, Street/Commercial and Theatre/Jazz rather than the usual more traditional dances, and was introduced to allow more freedom in routines.

This follows last week, when Michelle Visage was voted off the show after performing a contemporary dance – with a pattern seeming to emerge that suggests the contemporary dances are not resonating with viewers.

Several viewers tweeted their upset with the category with many calling for it to be scrapped.

One wrote: “Couple’s Choice kinda worked last year, and I could see why they stuck with it, but it just hasn’t at all this year. Hopefully the producers see that and get rid.”

Another posted: “With Michelle and Karim, that’s 2 weeks when the public have rejected the contemporary dance choices. How long until producers get message that the couple’s choice in pretty unpopular?”

Some dancers have had more success with their Couple’s Choice routine – for example Chris Ramsey, whose dance to PJ & Duncan’s Let’s Get Ready to Rumble went down a storm.

But there does seem to be a divide amongst viewers as to the ongoing inclusion of the category, and it will be sure to spark debate amongst Strictly fans.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7:10pm

