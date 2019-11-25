Which streaming service is the cheapest?

Streaming services: as you’ve probably noticed, there’s a fair few of them. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV and Britbox, a plethora of platforms are now available to viewers.

Advertisement

And while each offers their subscribers a variety of films and TV shows, how much does each service they actually cost? And which is the cheapest?

Scroll below for a full comparison.

Which is the cheapest streaming service subscription?

Of the main streaming services (Netflix, NOW TV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Britbox), a subscription to Apple TV+ is the cheapest at £4.99 per month. However, Apple TV+ has a tiny TV and film library compared to other services.

If you like reality TV, niche service Hayu is even cheaper, priced at £4.99 a month (£3.99 via Amazon Prime and NOW TV).

Is Netflix or Amazon Prime Video cheapest?

Netflix offers the cheapest subscription plan out of the two platforms.

You can get a basic plan on Netflix for £5.99 per month, whereas Amazon Prime Video currently costs £7.99 per month (you can also buy Amazon for £79 for one year, which works out to roughly £6.60 a month).

However, the Netflix basic plan doesn’t allow HD viewing and is limited to viewing the service on one screen at a time. The standard plan, £8.99 per month, offers HD viewing and allows two screens to watch Netflix at once.

There is also a premium Netflix plan for £11.99 per month, which supports Ultra HD content and viewing on four devices.

If you already have an Amazon Prime membership (i.e. you are able to get free one-day delivery from the site) you already have access to Amazon Prime video at no cost.

How much does each streaming service cost in the UK?

Here’s how much each streaming service is available for…

Britbox – £5.99 per month (sign up here)

– £5.99 per month (sign up here) Apple TV+ – £4.99 per month (sign up here)

– £4.99 per month (sign up here) Netflix – available from £5.99 a month (sign up here)

– available from £5.99 a month (sign up here) Amazon Prime Video – £7.99 a month (sign up here)

– £7.99 a month (sign up here) NOW TV – available from £8.99 a month (Entertainment Pass). Cinema pass is 11.99 a month (sign up here)

Which services offer a free trial?

The services below offer viewers a free 30-day trial…

Advertisement

NOW TV and AppleTV+ offer 7-day free trials.