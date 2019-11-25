NOW TV Black Friday deals – live offers with Smart TV boxes and half price Stick bundles

If you’re a fan of TV and film then you’re probably keeping an eye on the NOW TV Black Friday deals this year.

NOW TV offers subscriptions so fans can watch shows, films and sport on a short term contract, with specific passes available so you can choose what you pay for.

With Black Friday just around the corner NOW TV is already releasing early deals with savings on everything from kids shows to cinema favourites. The Now TV Smart Stick with 3 month Sky Cinema Pass is just £19.99, that’s half price on Argos, while Currys has the Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search with 4 passes in a bundle for £24.99, that’s nearly half price.

There’s also the NOW TV stick that essentially turns your television into a Smart TV. If you’re looking for more Black Friday deals make sure you bookmark our best Black Friday deals page as we’ll be updating it in the lead up to the day and during with the latest offers and deals.

When do NOW TV Black Friday deals go live?

They’re now live! Black Friday is officially on 29th November this year, with Cyber Monday on 2nd December, but Now TV has Black Friday deals live now for a limited time. We’ve broken down the bundles below. One of the best deals, if you’re new to Now TV, is the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids one month bundle for just £16.99.

Black Friday bundles

Entertainment Pass

Now TV is offering a 7-day free Entertainment Pass trial as part of its Black Friday deals. You can also pair up passes for more money off when you get a bundle.

There’s the Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle for £14.99 (save 29%), and Sky Cinema and Entertainment 3 month bundle is now £36.99, down from £62.94.

The Walking Dead season 10 is currently streaming weekly, the whole of South Park is available and Geordie Shore as well American Horror Story: 1984. Or if you’re looking to catch up on Succession that’s covered by the pass too.

Sky Cinema

Sky Cinema month pass is now £11.99 as part of the Black Friday deals at Now TV. You can also get a Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.98, but is now £14.99 (you save 29%) or Sky Cinema and Entertainment 3 month bundle, which was £62.94 is now £36.99.

While you wait for Disney+ there’s a range of the House of Mouse’s films on Sky Cinema, as well as new releases like Little Monsters starring Lupita N’yongo, Mule and Hotel Mumbai. If you want to keep the kids occupied there’s also Goosebumps 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Sky Cinema adds new releases all the time, but there are also older films like Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sky Sports Pass

Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass is down to £14.99 for Black Friday, but you can also get a few bundles with the Sky Sports package included.

Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1 month bundle was £30.97 but is now £19.99 (save 35%) and there’s the Sky Sports Month Pass, which was £33.99, but is now down to £20 a month for six months (save 41%). There’s the cricket, football and more all covered as part of the package.

Kids Pass

Now TV has a 7 day free trial on the Kids Pass but there’s also a Sky Entertainment Pass and Kids 7-day free trial bundled which is a much better offer. The Kids Pass gets you thousands of kids TV shows, ad free, including Nick Jnr, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids 1 month pass for £16.99, used to be £24.97

Hayu Pass

You can get a Hayu 7-day free trial on Now TV, but there’s also a Hayu and Entertainment 7-day free trial available so you can watch everything from the Kardashians to The Real Housewives of pretty much every place you can think of. The Hayu and Sky Cinema Month Pass, the 1 month bundle cost £15.98 now too.

NOW TV Stick bundle deals

You could get a NOW TV Stick with two months of Entertainment (£14.99 down from £30.97), or Sky Cinema (£16.99 down from £34.97), or Kids (£10.99 down from £22.97) last Black Friday. There were also bundles with a 12-month pass or nine months of Sky Sports.

The NOW TV Smart Stick with HD and Voice Search is on sale from £14.99 on NOW TV’s website – that gets you just the stick to give you a comparison. The pass bundles include the Stick with a two-month Entertainment Pass for £19.99 or Sky Cinema for the same price but a month’s pass, or Sky Sports for one month for £29.99.

Argos has the Now TV Smart Stick with six month Entertainment Pass for £29.99 saving you 25% or there’s the Now TV Smart Stick with 3 month Sky Cinema Pass for £19.99, that’s half price.

There’s also the Now TV Smart Stick with one month Sky Sports Pass for £19.99. If you’re looking for something slightly different there’s also a special offer on the Roku Streaming stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £29.99 – saving you £20.

Currys has the NOW TV Stick with one month Cinema, Entertainment and Sports Pass for £14.99 saving you £15. In the Black Tag deals you can get the Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search with 4 passes in a bundle for £24.99, that’s nearly half price. NOW TV Smart Stick with one month Sky Sports Pass is now £19.99, saving you £20.

NOW TV Smart Box deals

There’s also the NOW TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search from £45.99. NOW TV has a bundle with the Smart box, one month Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Kids plus a Sky Sports Day Pass for £49.99.

Currys already has an early Black Friday deal with the 4K NOW TV Smart Box on sale for £24.99 (was £49.99). NOW TV itself streams in 720p but the box (which includes Netflix) streams in 4K. The deal also gives you a month pass to Sky Cinema, Entertainment and a Kids pass as well as a day pass for Sports. All together the cost makes it worth getting the box. It’s the latest version of the box too, which makes it a pretty good deal.

What offers did NOW TV have on Black Friday last year?

Last year NOW TV ran deals on their passes, from two months of Entertainment for the price of one (£7.99, was £15.98) to 12 months of Entertainment for £45 down from £95.

The Sky Cinema pass was also two months for the price of one (£9.99 from £19.98), and the kids pass was £3.99 down from £7.98.

The year long offers included:

12 months of Sky Cinema for £55 down from £115

12 months of Entertainment for £45 down from £95

12 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema for £99 down from £215

12 months of Kids for £15 down from £47

9 months of Sky Sports for £179 down from £305

We’ll keep updating this page through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday so check back for the latest offers and deals.