Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

Dianne Buswell joined Strictly Come Dancing two years ago and won the contest last year with YouTuber Joe Sugg. The pair have gone on to date and are still together dodging the infamous Strictly curse.

But who is Dianne Buswell and what did she do before she joined the Strictly Come Dancing professionals?

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Age: 30

Born: Australia

Twitter: @dbuzz6589

Instagram: @diannebuswell

Strictly wins: 0. Dianne only joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was paired with Rev Richard Coles and bowed out in week three. However, she was a finalist with Youtuber Joe Sugg in 2018.

Which Strictly celebrity is Dianne paired with this year?

Dianne has landed BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, who she has labelled “an absolute legend”.

Which Strictly celebrity was Dianne paired with last year?

YouTuber Joe Sugg. The pair are now in an official relationship and even have their own Youtube channel together.

Dianne was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s a dancer best known for her performances on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars (their version of Strictly).

She partnered with the game but slightly inept Rev Richard Coles; they became the second couple to be eliminated.

However, she had better luck in 2018 when paired with Youtube Joe Sugg, the pair made it all the way to the final.

As well as starring in musicals Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde, Buswell has performed with current Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice on his world tour.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7pm on BBC 1