Doctor Who fans want Jodie Whittaker’s new costume to become permanent

The first trailer for Doctor Who’s twelfth series has finally dropped, and it’s full of exciting monsters (new and old), intriguing settings and ominous challenges for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her friends.

But there’s one aspect of the footage that seems to have particularly captured fans’ imaginations – the new look Whittaker sports in some scenes of the trailer, which sees her donning a Doctor-y riff on a tuxedo complete with bow tie and long dark coat alongside her usual style of boots and culottes (albeit also in a darker colour).

It’s a bit James Bond, it’s a bit Eleventh Doctor (bow ties ARE cool) – and it’s safe to say that it’s had a bit of a reaction from the fans.

That noise you just heard is me screaming with delight at these new Doctor Who costumes. @HolmanRay is a genius. pic.twitter.com/7OiBhGJnth — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) November 23, 2019

Doctor Who in 2020, doctor wearing a bow tie. That's it. Life is finally worthy of living — Bea (@FearMeYouCutie) November 23, 2019

The 13th doctor in a suit with a bow tie#doctorwho pic.twitter.com/A0ZlMou2Xn — Mona Müde ????️‍???? (@monaaarg) November 23, 2019

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor proving once again that bow tie are cool while slipping in a possible nod to being the next @007 ????????

Repost from doctorwho_bbca – The name's Doctor, the Doctor… #DoctorWho https://t.co/5uwlveaxWG — Michael O'Connor (@funkfingers) November 23, 2019

????????‍♀️ excuse me series 12, Jodie Whittaker in a suit and bow tie??!!? ???????? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/TP5VHgOmwB — dyl. (@DylanEmmaLowe) November 23, 2019

me: yeah im not really that interested in doctor who

*jodie whittaker in a tuxedo*

me: …ok im listening — nanc is seeing harry (@homkycat) November 23, 2019

The Doctor is looking boss wearing the bow tie #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Yutpr3q749 — Adam Thompson (@thomo19) November 23, 2019

I love how 13′s idea of formal attire is basically 1: change the main color of your outfit to black, it doesn’t matter which outfit, 2: add a bow tie, 3: bonus points if you coordinate your bow tie to your suspenders#DoctorWho — Rover Sing (@thesunsetsong) November 23, 2019

Aside from the James Bond connection – the costume appears to be used for the series’ opening spy-themed adventure, and at one stage the Doctor introduces herself in 007’s traditional style – many fans also noted the connection with Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, whose love of a bow tie (and period of wearing a similar-ish coat in 2012) seems to have passed through to his later self.

That, or it’s a coincidence – David Tennant’s Doctor wore a tuxedo as well – but hey, the fans liked it!

I can’t get over the fact she’s wearing a bow tie, what a cute little nod to 11???? #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoDay pic.twitter.com/hqm1IWM58h — Bethany (@bethanyx11) November 23, 2019

Seeing 13 in the bow tie and jacket reminds so much of 11 in Let's Kill Hitler #DoctorWho — Adam Thompson (@thomo19) November 23, 2019

Also her loving the fez hat and now wearing a bow tie reminds me of 11. That's part of the magic of doctor who I think. — The Doctor In A Tux???? (@tardis_laydee) November 23, 2019

Overall then, this new look for Thirteen is a hit. But is it…TOO much of a hit?

You see, many fans on Twitter are already declaring that they actually much prefer this costume to Whittaker’s usual look (provided below for reference), noting their hopes that the Doctor might attempt to break out the formalwear more often from hereon out.

In other words, yes, they want this to be Jodie Whittaker’s full-time costume. Awkward.

I like that costume a lot more than the normal one — Isaac (@Isaacraft123) November 23, 2019

Might be controversial to say, but this is a much better costume for 13 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/eb1w40rfkn — Martyn Havell (@BadWilf) November 23, 2019

Yeah, that trailer quite enthused me actually. Jodie rocking a cool costume at last. The Cyberman design looks good, if still a little close to the Cybus look. I really couldn't care less about the Judoon or the Racnoss but as whole it does look like proper bonkers #DoctorWho — JimTheFish (@CathodeRave) November 23, 2019

That was a damn good trailer. I really wish they’d gone with a costume like this for Jodie’s Doctor. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/LfxJBVlcMZ — Rick Eades (@RickEadesComics) November 23, 2019

I wish that were her costume. She looks amazing here. — Hitch Rarrigan (@gordonstsg) November 23, 2019

Sadly for these fans, the tux doesn’t last long – in later scenes of the trailer she’s back in her normal outfit – but as Whittaker’s Who look evolves, we’re sure that there’ll be plenty of exciting one-off costumes for fans to enjoy alongside her usual look.

I swear I was like the only gay who didn't wanna see 13 in a tux and you know what?

I'll take it back, you were right.

(Still her costume is iconic and the best one we've ever seen on Doctor Who) — Aura ???? #saveyourinternet (@ToffeeBrain) November 23, 2019

And in any case, it does look like we’ll get to enjoy THIS tuxedo look for an episode or two. More would just be a bit greedy, wouldn’t it?

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in early 2020