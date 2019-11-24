Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who fans want Jodie Whittaker’s new costume to become permanent

Doctor Who fans want Jodie Whittaker’s new costume to become permanent

Bow ties are cool, after all

Jodie Whittaker in two versions of her Doctor Who costume (BBC)

The first trailer for Doctor Who’s twelfth series has finally dropped, and it’s full of exciting monsters (new and old), intriguing settings and ominous challenges for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her friends.

Advertisement

But there’s one aspect of the footage that seems to have particularly captured fans’ imaginations – the new look Whittaker sports in some scenes of the trailer, which sees her donning a Doctor-y riff on a tuxedo complete with bow tie and long dark coat alongside her usual style of boots and culottes (albeit also in a darker colour).

It’s a bit James Bond, it’s a bit Eleventh Doctor (bow ties ARE cool) – and it’s safe to say that it’s had a bit of a reaction from the fans.

Aside from the James Bond connection – the costume appears to be used for the series’ opening spy-themed adventure, and at one stage the Doctor introduces herself in 007’s traditional style – many fans also noted the connection with Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, whose love of a bow tie (and period of wearing a similar-ish coat in 2012) seems to have passed through to his later self.

That, or it’s a coincidence – David Tennant’s Doctor wore a tuxedo as well – but hey, the fans liked it!

Overall then, this new look for Thirteen is a hit. But is it…TOO much of a hit?

You see, many fans on Twitter are already declaring that they actually much prefer this costume to Whittaker’s usual look (provided below for reference), noting their hopes that the Doctor might attempt to break out the formalwear more often from hereon out.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC Pictures)

In other words, yes, they want this to be Jodie Whittaker’s full-time costume. Awkward.

Sadly for these fans, the tux doesn’t last long – in later scenes of the trailer she’s back in her normal outfit – but as Whittaker’s Who look evolves, we’re sure that there’ll be plenty of exciting one-off costumes for fans to enjoy alongside her usual look.

And in any case, it does look like we’ll get to enjoy THIS tuxedo look for an episode or two. More would just be a bit greedy, wouldn’t it?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in early 2020

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in two versions of her Doctor Who costume (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

141364.d4c2a0d8-4065-4016-9c33-516751c98ece

To Mondas and back again: a brief history of the Cybermen in Doctor Who

Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who (BBC)

Doctor Who Unseen aliens, Cybermen, spy missions and more in our trailer breakdown

Various versions of the Cybermen (BBC)

Upgraded New-look Cybermen come to Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

The Cybermen attack and bow ties reign in Doctor Who first-look trailer