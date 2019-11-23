Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2019

The biggest show on television is back for 2019 – and Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing with three months of dance and drama.

Advertisement

It was one of the most talked-about series before we even made it to the first live shows – seeing Anneka Rice injured, Jamie Laing forced to pull out after hurting his leg and Kelvin Fletcher stepping in at the very last second.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Join us each week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out the competition:

Week ten leaderboard

1= Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (8 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 38

1= Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (9 + 9 + 10 + 10) = 38

3. Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer (8 + 8 + 8 + 7) = 31

4. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (6 + 8 + 7 + 8) = 29

5. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (5 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 26

6. Alex Scott and Neil Jones (4 + 7 + 7 + 8) = 26

Week nine leaderboard – Blackpool

1=. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (9, 10, 10, 10) = 39

1=. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (9, 10, 10, 10) = 39

2. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (8, 9, 10, 10) = 37

3. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (8, 9, 9, 9) = 35

4. Alex Scott and Kevin Clifton (8, 8, 9, 9) = 34

5. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (7, 8, 9, 9) = 33

6. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (8, 8, 8, 8) = 32

Week eight leaderboard

1. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (9 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 39

2. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36

3. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (8 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 35

4. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (8 + 9 + 8 + 8) = 33

5. Alex Scott and Kevin Clifton (7+ 8+ 8+ 8) =31

6. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (6+ 8+ 8+ 8) = 30

7. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (5 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 26

8. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (5 + 7 + 7 + 6) = 25

Week seven leaderboard

1. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (9 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 39

2= Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (8 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 34

2= Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 34

2= Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (8 + 9 + 8 + 9) = 34

5. Alex Scott and Kevin Clifton (covering for Neil Jones after his injury) (7 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 31

6. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 30

7. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (6 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 27

8. Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 7 + 7 +7) = 26

9. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (5 + 6 + 5 + 6) = 22

Week six leaderboard – Halloween week

1. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (9, 10, 10, 10) = 39

2. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (9, 9, 9, 9) = 36

3. Alex Scott and Kevin Clifton (covering for Neil Jones after his injury) (7, 9, 9, 9) = 34

4. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (8, 8, 8, 9) = 33

5. Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec (6, 8, 8, 8) = 30

6. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (7, 7, 7, 8) = 29

7. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (5, 7, 8, 8) = 28

8. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (6, 6, 7, 7) = 26

9. Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe (6, 6, 5, 7) = 24

10. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (5, 6, 6, 6) = 23

n.b. Will Bayley and Janette Manrara did NOT perform in Halloween Week after Will suffered a knee injury. They were granted a “bye” through to next week, but ultimately dropped out of the competition.

Week five leaderboard

1. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (9 + 10 + 9 + 10) = 38

2= Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (8 + 9 + 10 + 9) = 36

2= Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36

3= Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (8 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 33

3= Alex Scott and Neil Jones (8 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 33

4. Will Bayley and Janette Manrara (7 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 32

5. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7 + 8) = 29

6. Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe (6 + 7 + 7 + 8) = 28

7. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (5 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 26

8. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (5 + 6 + 7 + 7) = 25

9. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (3 + 5 + 6 + 7) = 21

10. David James and Nadiya Bychkova (3 + 4 + 4 + 5) = 16

Week four leaderboard

1. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (9 + 10 + 9 + 10) = 38

2. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36

3. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (8 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 35

4. Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (7 + 8 + 9 + 9) = 33

5. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (7 + 9 + 8 + 8) = 32

6. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 31

7. Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe (6 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 30

8= Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec (7 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 28

8= David James and Nadiya Bychkova (6 + 7 + 7 + 8) = 28

10. Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell (6 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 27

11. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (6 + 7 + 7 + 6) = 26

12. Will Bayley and Janette Manrara (6 + 6 + 6 + 6) = 24

13. Alex Scott and Neil Jones (4 + 6 + 6 + 7) = 23

Week three Strictly Movie Week leaderboard

1. Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse (9+9+10+10) = 38

2. Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell (9+9+9+9) = 36

3. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (8+9+9+9) = 35

4. Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe (8+8+8+8) = 32

5= Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec (7+7+7+7) = 28

5= Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (7+7+7+7) = 28

6. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke (6+7+7+7) = 27

7. Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden (6+7+6+7) = 26

8= Alex Scott and Neil Jones (5+6+6+6) = 23

8= Will Bayley and Janette Manrara (6+6+5+6) = 23

9. Chris Ramsey and Karen Clifton (4+6+6+6) = 22

10. Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (3+5+5+5) = 18

11. David James and Nadiya Bychkova (4+4+4+4) = 16

12. Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton (2+3+3+3) = 11

Week one and two combined scores

No-one goes home in week one, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

1. Karim and Amy 31 + 32 = 63

2. Michelle and Giovanni 30 + 32 = 62

3. Kelvin and Oti 32 + 28 = 60

4. Dev and Dianne 30 + 27 = 57

5= Will and Janette 26 + 24 = 50

5= Saffron and AJ 27 + 23 = 50

7. Emma and Anton 23 + 24 = 47

8. Alex and Neil 21 + 22 = 43

9. Emma and Aljaz 19 + 22 = 41

10= Chris and Karen 13 + 26 = 39

10= Catherine and Johannes 20 + 19 = 39

12. Mike and Katya 22 + 14 = 36

13. Anneka and Kevin 14 + 19 = 33

14. James and Luba 11 + 13 = 24

15. David and Nadiya 17 + 10 = 27

Week two Strictly leaderboard

1 = Karim and Amy 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

1= Michelle and Giovanni 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

3. Kelvin and Oti 7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28

4. Dev and Dianne 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

5. Chris and Karen 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26

6= Emma and Anton 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24

6= Will and Janette 6 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24

8. Saffron and AJ 5 + 5 + 6 + 7 = 23

9= Emma and Aljaz 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

9= Alex and Neil 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

11= Catherine and Johannes 4 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 19

11= Anneka and Kevin 4+ 5 + 5 + 5 = 19

13. Mike and Katya 3 + 4 + 3 + 4 = 14

14. James and Luba 3 + 3 + 3 + 4 = 13

15. David and Nadiya 2 + 3 + 2 + 3 = 10

Week one strictly leaderboard

1. Kelvin and Oti 8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32

2. Karim and Amy 8 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 31

3= Michelle and Giovanni 8 + 8 + 7 + 7 = 30

3= Dev and Dianne 7 + 7 + 8 + 8 = 30

5. Saffron and AJ 6 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 27

6. Will and Janette 5 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 26

7. Emma and Anton 6 + 6 + 5 + 6 = 23

8. Mike and Katya 4 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 22

9. Alex and Neil 5 + 5 + 5 + 6 = 21

10. Catherine and Johannes 5 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 20

11. Emma and Aljaz 5 + 5 + 4 + 5 = 19

12. David and Nadiya 3 + 4 + 5 + 5 = 17

13. Anneka and Kevin 3 + 4 + 3 + 4 = 14

14. Chris and Karen 3 + 4 + 3 + 3 = 13

15. James and Luba 2 + 3 + 3 + 3 = 11

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC One