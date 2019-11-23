Who is Karim Zeroual? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 contestant and CBBC presenter

Our Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2019 is fast taking shape, with presenter Karim Zeroual the latest name to be thrown into the mix.

Set to be a hit amongst the younger Strictly fans, Zeroual is best known for his appearances on CBBC.

But where else have we seen Zeroual? Here’s all you need to know.

What has Karim Zeroual starred in?

Zeroual is no stranger to stages, having starred in a series of West End productions after attending Sylvia Young’s Theatre School.

Notable performances include a stint in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, The Far Pavillions at the Shaftesbury Theatre and The Lion King at the Lyceum.

Key Facts Age: 19 Twitter: @kayzer_1 What’s Karim Zeroual known for? Acting and presenting on CBBC Who is Karim Zeroual’s pro partner? Amy Dowden

Zeroual has also landed small parts in popular television shows when he was younger, having featured in EastEnders, Da Vinci’s Demons, Top Class and Saturday Mash-Up.

However, his biggest role is as Sadiq in the children’s drama The Sparticle Mystery, which ran from 2011 to 2015. The series has since had over two million viewers on iPlayer.

In more recent times, Karim has moved towards presenting, having been a regular face on the CBBC channel since 2014, and worked on shows such as Wimbledon Live and BBC’s Young Dancer.

Zeroual is currently filming a brand new travel and sport documentary for CBBC called A Week to Beat the World, in which he takes three British children to countries like Guatemala, Brazil and Japan to play the national sports and see if they can beat the locals at their own game.

As well as this, Zeroual has also dabbled at DJ’ing.

What has Karim Zeroual said about joining Strictly?

In short, he’s ecstatic – as anyone in his situation would be.

“To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself!” he said. “I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find! The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!”

Who else has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Zeroual is the seventh celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Other celebrities announced include footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, social media influencer Saffron Barker, former Corrie actor Catherine Tyldesley and BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday at 7pm.