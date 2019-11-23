‘Can somebody give some chocolate to Craig?’ – Strictly fans stunned by this week’s scores

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left scratching their heads at the scores on Saturday night’s show, with the judges appearing particularly tough on our remaining six dancers.

Advertisement

While Blackpool Week saw each of our hopefuls achieving high scores, with no-one dipping below 30, things were markedly different for week 10.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Both Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, as well as Alex Scott and Neil Jones saw themselves slipping into the danger zone, having both only scored 26 for their respective dances.

And despite topping the leaderboard alongside Kelvin Fletcher, even hot favourite Karim Zeroual struggled to impress entirely, being criticised for lacking “emotional content” in his contemporary routine.

It seemed to be a particularly harsh week from Craig Revel-Horwood, who only gave Alex a four for her Argentine Tango.

The scoring didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who were quick to take to Twitter.

I think you generally see a little dip in quality & scores after Blackpool just cause there’s so much pressure on that night, doesn’t help that Craig is clearly in a fouler too ???????????? #Strictly — Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) November 23, 2019

Very cross about those scores ????#Strictly — Graceless Hippo (@GracelessHippo) November 23, 2019

Craig is been savage with the scores tonight #Strictly — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) November 23, 2019

The scores are all over the place tonight #Strictly — Sarah Bennett (@Sarahlou_writes) November 23, 2019

Even Strictly host Claudia Winkleman commented on Craig’s marks, jokingly saying: “Can somebody give some chocolate to Craig?”

We’re towards the latter stages of the competition, but our competitors are yet to have scored a perfect 40 from the judges – with Craig yet to give out a single 10 altogether.

When asked by RadioTimes.com at the Drag Race UK finale party on what would prompt him to give the highest score, he said: “I need to see something perfect. Simple.”

But despite her low score tonight, stats have predicted Saffron will be lifting the Glitterball trophy for 2019.

Fingers crossed she makes it through to Musicals Week…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One