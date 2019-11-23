Who is AJ Pritchard? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional

AJ Pritchard is returning to Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer and is probably hoping to keep his record of always making the semi-final.

Advertisement

The dancer is one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals entering the 17th series of the BBC One show and is the brother of Love Island star Curtis, who also dances on the Irish version of Strictly.

Who is AJ Pritchard?

Age: 24

Twitter: @aj11ace

Instagram: @aj11ace

Strictly wins: 0. AJ partnered with Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane in his first year and the pair finished fourth. He made it to fifth with Mollie King the next year.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

AJ’s full name is Alex Joseph Pritchard and he was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1994. AJ has always enjoyed energetic pursuits, and was a keen snowboarder and mountainboarder before a broken arm helped him decide to take up dancing instead.

His professional dancing partner is Chloe Hewitt. AJ has spent the last ten years honing his craft with Chloe, becoming National Youth Latin Champions three years in a row, as well as European Youth Latin Champions.

The duo competed in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 reaching the semi-finals.

AJ is also the older brother of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, who came fourth in the 2019 edition of the ITV2 reality series. The two siblings were attacked in the Christmas break during 2018, which left Curtis in need of an emergency operation to his knee. The injury meant Curtis was unable to perform on a series of Dancing with the Stars, the Irish version of Strictly.

Which Strictly celebrity is AJ been paired with year?

AJ has landed YouTuber Saffron Barker for 2019 – something he may have already known about, having previously spilled the news on The One Show.

Which Strictly celebrity was AJ been paired with last year?

Athlete Lauren Steadman. The pair finished fifth place overall.

Learn more about the Strictly Come Dancing professionals

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 26th August on BBC One.​