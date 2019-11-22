When does the Radio Times 2019 Christmas issue go on sale?

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose… and the Christmas Radio Times in hand. Now that’s how you know the festive season has arrived!

Advertisement

But when can you get your hands on the legendary double issue and really start to plan your Christmas TV viewing?

Drumroll, please…

When does the Radio Times Christmas issue go on sale this year?

Bearing in mind that this is a special double issue desired across the land, we can’t print all the copies in one go. But rest assured that the Christmas Radio Times will start to appear in all good shops and newsagents from Saturday 7th December and will become available nationwide within the next few days.

Advertisement

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to go out and buy a highlighter pen so you can be ready to start circling your favourite shows…