Who is Andy Whyment? The soap star swapping the Corrie cobbles for I’m a Celeb’s creepy critters

When this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up was revealed by ITV, one rumoured contestant was notably absent.

Advertisement

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, who had been heavily rumoured for weeks leading up to the big announcement, has finally been confirmed as one of this year’s late entries to camp.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of Corrie’s most recognisable faces…

I’m A Celebrity 2019 cast line-up: Andy Whyment, Key Facts

Age: 38

Known for: His performance as Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street

Twitter: @AndyWhyment81

Who is Andy Whyment?

Whyment grew up in Clifton, Greater Manchester and received acting training at the nearby Laine Johnson Theatre School in Salford.

His acting career began to pick up steam in the 1990s, with minor roles in Cracker starring Robbie Coltrane, as well as Heartbeat and Where The Heart Is.

Fans of classic British comedy will recognise him as Darren from The Royle Family, but Whyment is best known for his role of Kirk Sutherland on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

He has been playing the character since 2000, and picked up the Best Comedy Performance gong at the British Soap Awards in 2003.

Advertisement

In 2012, he competed on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, placing 6th overall with professional skater Vicky Ogden.