When is the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+?

This is the TV series Star Wars fans have been waiting for: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to return to screens in a new TV show from Disney.

Although fans feared that rumoured plans to develop an Obi-Wan spin-off had been put on carbonite, actor Ewan McGregor – who has previously starred as the dry-humoured Jedi Master – has announced he would return to the role in a new live-action series.

“It’s been four years of saying ‘well, I don’t know’,” he told fans at Disney’s D23 Expo. “Now I can say ‘yes, we’re going to do it’.”

But when exactly will we see McGregor in action? And what is the plot of the new series? Here’s everything we know so far…

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on TV? How can I watch it?

The currently untitled show doesn’t yet have a release date. However, at Disney D23, LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy announced all scripts are written and filming will begin in 2020.

The series will launch on the streaming platform Disney+, a service launching in the USA, Canada and the Netherlands on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

Disney+ will be available in the UK, but a launch date for that is yet to be announced.

Who’s in the cast of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series?

Ewan McGregor has been confirmed to play Obi-Wan Kenobi once more. He played the character in the Star Wars prequel trilogy movies, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan was first played by Alec Guinness – who died in 2000 – in the original Star Wars 1977 movie.

Who’s making the series?

Just announced. Deborah Chow has been tapped to direct the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuting exclusively on @DisneyPlus: https://t.co/lKOnPWvqXR pic.twitter.com/gIaPi3ohH9 — Star Wars (@starwars) September 27, 2019

LucasFilm have announced that Deborah Chow will direct the series. Chow, who recently worked on fellow Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, has also directed episodes of Mr Robot, American Gods, Jessica Jones, Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and The Man in the High Castle.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a release.

“Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

The series is written by Hossein Amini, the screenwriter behind films and TV shows like McMafia, Drive, The Alienist, 47 Ronin, Snow White and the Huntsman and Our Kind of Traitor, which coincidentally starred Ewan McGregor.

Chow, Amini and McGregor will serve as executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

What is the series about? When is it set?

The Obi-Wan series will take place eight years after the events of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, where we last saw Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker, the secret child of Darth Vader, on Tatooine. This means the show will be set approximately around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a few years before A New Hope.

Ewan McGregor has also revealed Obi-Wan hasn’t quite recovered from the Jedi Cull in Revenge of the Sith.

“It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him… Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that, the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of [Revenge of the Sith]. It’s quite something to get over,” he told Men’s Journal.

Not a lot more than that has been confirmed, although we can guess what the series might involve.

Firstly, there’s every chance it will feature the force ghost of Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn. After all, in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda outlined that Obi-Wan may be able to contact his old master after he returned from “netherworld of the Force”.

Also, many are hoping the series can fill in some of the questions about Obi-Wan. Why does he call himself ‘Ben Kenobi’ in A New Hope? How is he so familiar with Mos Eisley? And did he have adventures outside Tatooine during his wilderness years?