I’m a Celebrity eating challenge returns as Adele Roberts gags on a pig’s uterus

Sick bags at the ready! The now infamous I’m a Celeb eating trial has reared its ugly head for 2019.

Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts were the (un)happy campers chosen from the line-up to take on Just Desserts – and it’s safe to say in this trial teaser that the vibes aren’t fantastic for the pair.

Having been served up a ‘piggy pudding’ by hosts Ant and Dec, a disgusted-looking Adele was asked to chow down on a pig’s uterus.

“It looks like a demogorgon,” she said, before chewing and choking on the uterus.

Roman was on hand to offer support as Adele struggled.

Referencing the now infamous framed photo of Jane McDonald, he said: “Think of how proud Jane’s going to be!

“Swallow the juices and focus on the chew.”

However, Roman may be less pleased when he learns his own dad actually voted for him to do the trial.

This year’s eating trial is looking markedly different compared to previous years, with live animals having now been ruled out following complaints from animal-rights activists.

An ITV source told RadioTimes.com: “No live critters will be eaten in the Bushtucker Trials this year. Producers have taken a look at the Trials and decided that no live critters would be eaten in the Trials this year.

“They have been planning this for some time and actually last year beach worms were the only critters eaten live but this time around they’ve decided to implement the change fully and permanently.”

Dead animals, however, can still be consumed.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV