Friends props set to go up for auction – including Joey’s original Hugsy doll

It might have stopped airing 15 years ago, but Friends has endured as one of the world’s most beloved sitcoms – and now fans can get their hands on a range of items used during the filming of the show.

Advertisement

Props, costumes and various production materials from the show are being offered up to the public for the first time after Warner Bros. Television joined forces with the Prop Store to host a charity auction.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards The Trevor Project, an organisation that works towards suicide prevention and crisis intervention in the young LGBTQ+ community.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The list of items on sale includes some real gems from the show’s history – such as Joey’s original Hugsy Doll and studio-edition reproductions of the Holiday Armadillo costume, the Central Perk couch and ten copies of Monica’s peephole door frame.

Other items up for sale include Joey and Chandler’s canoe, a Smelly Cat litter box and a Buffay the Vampire Layer VHS Tape. Yes, really.

As reported by Deadline, Brandon Allinger, COO of Prop Store, said, “Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” adding that it was an honour “to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans.”

Fans will be able to bid for the items starting from Giving Tuesday – which falls on December 3rd, and the sale will continue for two weeks until December 17th.

Advertisement

And if you’re not able to get your hands on any of these props, then the recent news that a Friends reunion special is in the works should keep you going for now…