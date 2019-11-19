When is Buy It Now for Christmas on TV? Who is hosting? How does the show work?

The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is on every night…. it can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming!

As the sleigh bell rings and the John Lewis advert becomes a television staple, so do programmes who are telling us what to buy when for Christmas.

So, naturally, along comes Buy It Now for Christmas – a vehicle for hopeful sellers and inventors to showcase their designs in order to sell them ahead of the busy festive period.

Here’s everything you need to know about Buy It Now for Christmas…

When is Buy It Now for Christmas on TV?

The four-part series is set to hit screens at the end of November on Channel 4.

Who is hosting Buy It Now for Christmas?

Man of the moment Rylan Clark-Neal will be fronting the festive edition of the series, taking over from Brian Conley who previously hosted.

Speaking about his appointment, Clark-Neal said: “I love nothing more than always trying to get my hands on the latest products, so now I can’t wait to meet these fantastic inventors who have designed and developed some amazing items and see how many of our audience want to buy it now!”

How does Buy It Now for Christmas work?

As with the non-Christmassy Buy It Now, the studio entertainment show that gives sellers and inventors the chance to showcase and sell their innovations to an audience of real shoppers.

In each programme, the sellers are given just 90 seconds to demonstrate their product to 100 potential customers each armed with a voting handset.

The sellers only need to impress at least one of shoppers in order to have a chance to pitch to a panel of big-name retailers who can make a potentially life-changing bulk order.

However, if no shoppers are interested in their product, they are spun off the revolving stage, making way for the next seller.

Commissioning editor Tim Hancock explained: “We loved seeing ordinary people with a passion for their innovations succeed in the daytime series of Buy It Now.

“The new, supercharged, peak-time series with Rylan promises festive fun and Christmas contraptions that are sure to surprise and delight.”

Buy It Now for Christmas launches in late November on Channel 4