Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for our couples in week 10
We're closing in on the 2019 final - who will have what it takes this week?
The Strictly couples got back on the bus from Blackpool and are ready to battle it out in the BBC ballroom for a place in this year’s top 5.
The remaining six will show off their best moves in front of the judges this weekend as the series winds towards its close.
Fans can also expect a performance of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Bruno Tonioli himself, complete with a routine from the pros.
Here’s all the songs and dances for this weekend:
Alex and Neil – Argentine Tango to Never Tear Us Apart by Bishop Briggs
Emma and Anton – Quickstep to Sparkling Diamonds by Nicole Kidman
Saffron and AJ – Samba to Walking on Sunshine by Take Me To Rio Collective
Chris and Karen – Paso Doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid
Karim and Amy – Couples Choice (Contemporary) to Drops of Jupiter by With Confidence
Kelvin and Oti – Couples Choice (Street/ Commercial) to Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) by Frank Wilson
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 7pm