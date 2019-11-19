Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Game of Thrones’ Bran actor says it was “so brilliant” to have a disabled character become king

Game of Thrones’ Bran actor says it was “so brilliant” to have a disabled character become king

Isaac Hempstead Wright reflected on the young Stark's fate at a retrospective event

Game of Thrones - Bran Stark

Few expected that Bran Stark would become king in the final episode of Game of Thrones – least of all the actor who played him, Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Advertisement

Speaking last night at a BFI retrospective, Hempstead Wright said it was “really special” that his character – who lost the use of his legs after being pushed from a great height by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) – ended up winning the ‘game of thrones’.

“I would obviously say this, but I think that Bran had the best character arc of anybody,” the actor said at the event to mark the release of season eight and the complete series boxset on Blu-Ray and DVD.

“In the very first episode, you think, ‘He’s toast, he’s dead’ and he grows and learns… the hard way about a lot of things, and he goes from being this vulnerable character to the most powerful person there is.”

Hempstead Wright added that he was already satisfied with wide-eyed Bran having evolved into the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven and never expected the young Stark to become the most powerful figure in the Seven Kingdoms.

“I was pretty happy just with him becoming the Three-Eyed Raven. I thought, ‘What a great story for this boy, this disabled 10-year-old in the harshest world ever to triumph’ – so to see him become king and victorious, I think it’s so brilliant, to have a disabled character win the whole game of thrones. It was really special.”

Isaac Hempstead Wright
David M. Benett / Getty Images

Looking back on all eight seasons of the HBO hit, though, he did have one regret – that Bran never got to engage in one of the show’s memorably epic battle sequences.

“Whenever I was on-set with somebody with a sword, I’d be like, ‘Ooh, can I play with it?’ – even when Bran got given that really cool dagger in season seven, he gave that away!” Hempstead Wright joked.

Game of Thrones ended its run on HBO and Sky Atlantic in May of this year. A prequel spin-off charting the history of the Targaryen clan has been greenlit.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones: Season 8 is out on DVD and Blu-ray on 2nd December, along with the Complete Series boxset

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones - Bran Stark
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Peter Dinklage accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Game of Thrones' during the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic)

Game of Thrones wins big at Emmys despite final season backlash

33-1

Game of Thrones’ Yara responds to how viewers were “thwacked round the face” by Daenerys’ dark turn

12-1

Game of Thrones Arya Stark spin-off ruled out by HBO

129161.c190400f-e374-41c9-85c2-ab6b7024926a

Where to watch and stream Game of Thrones