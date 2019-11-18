The latest episode of the Strictly podcast is out…

Accessibility Links

We look through all the drama from the Blackpool ballroom

After that explosive Saturday night in Blackpool, we only have five couples left as we hurtle towards the Strictly Come Dancing final.

While we always thought she was in with a real chance to win the whole competition, Michelle Visage’s Couples’ Choice dance to Madonna’s Vogue saw her knocked out in the dance off against Saffron Barker.

RadioTimes.com’s Kimberley Bond and Emma Powell have been dissecting the drama from the dancefloor in the latest instalment of Strictly Between Us, discussing this week’s shock exit, Anton Du Beke’s record-breaking scores and former Strictly favourite Jake Wood opened up to us on whether he’s got better hips.

Strictly Between Us is out now on Acast, YouTube and all good podcasting apps.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7.10pm on BBC One

