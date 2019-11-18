Accessibility Links

Rylan Clark-Neal to co-host Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night

Rylan will join news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murphy and comedian Katherine Ryan to present the coverage

Rylan Clark-Neal (Getty)

Channel 4 has established a tradition of running alternative election night coverage – and this year the channel has bagged Rylan Clark-Neal to front the show.

The Supermarket Sweep presenter will host alongside experienced news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murphy and comedian Katherine Ryan, with the trio joined by experts including Clare Balding, Tom Watson and Amber Rudd.

Other faces joining the coverage include political comedian Matt Forde, who will run an alternative news desk, Rob Rinder and Channel 4’s political editor Gary Gibbon.

Alternative Election Night will hope to pry viewers away from the BBC’s coverage, which will be hosted by Huw Edwards for the first time and will feature contributions from Reeta Chakrabarti, Andrew Neil, Tina Daheley and Jeremy Vine.

The channel first launched Alternative Election Night for the 2010 election, with previous hosts including David Mitchell, Jimmy Carr, Lauren Laverne and Jeremy Paxman.

At the most recent general election in 2017, the show averaged 250,000 viewers across its 300 minute runtime – which translated as 6.5 per cent of the audience share.

Speaking to Broadcast, C4 news and current affairs commissioning editor Louisa Compton said: “The Alternative Election will be distinctive, fresh and very entertaining, offering up the perfect mix of two political heavyweights who’ve just walked out of front-line politics as well some great comedians and entertainers.

“Voters will be at the heart of the programme with audience reaction to all the key moments.”

